Brij Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.245

Ward No.245 Brij Puri (बृजपुरी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Mustafabad Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Brij Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Brij Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Brij Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Brij Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Brij Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Brij Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Afreen Naaz (AAP), Sitara (AIMIM), Nirmla Sharma (BJP), Seema (BSP), Nazia Khatoon (INC).

MLA and MP of Brij Puri

Haji Yunus of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 69. Mustafabad Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Brij Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Brij Puri

According to the delimitation report, Brij Puri ward has a total population of 63,040 of which 4,075 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.46% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Brij Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Brij Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Baqiabad Ct Munga Nagar; Mustafabad Ct Rajeev Gandhi Nagar; Mustafabad Ct Man Singh Nagar, Block G, H, Mustafabad Ct Man Singh Nagar, Block C, D, E, F, G; Mustafabad Ct, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar Gali-21, 22; Ziauddinpur Ct Brijpuri, Block A, B, C, D.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 245. Brij Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Aafreen Naaz; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 34,06,800; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sitara; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 55,250; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nirmal Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 82,34,000; Total liabilities: Rs 27,66,148.

Candidate name: Seema; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,47,25,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nazia Khatoon; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

