Can Modi Magic Help BJP's Himachal Hustle? PM, Yogi in Demand as Party Plans Rally Blitzkrieg in Hill State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy finalising the schedule for rallies of its top brass that has the power to swing votes in favour of its candidates in the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Counting on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what is considered a tight contest with anti-incumbency at play against the Jai Ram Thakur government, the party has proposed three rallies of the PM in the parliamentary constituencies of Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla.

“The dates are yet to be finalised but we will decide by the 29th," said a senior functionary of the election management committee of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Sources said the prime minister’s appeal has an impact on people and hence, for now, the party has proposed three rallies, especially in areas where BJP needs to leverage the Modi magic.

“We are emulating Uttarakhand’s model a bit. Many in the BJP too were sceptical of our win in the state that dethrones the party in power every elections. The last leg of rallies by the PM saved the state," added a senior BJP leader.

Another leader that is in demand in the state is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party hopes to have 10 rallies addressed by him.

Sources in the party said Adityanath’s demand among the people of the state is intact as his ‘bulldozer model’ to keep law and order in check has made him a popular face.

With both Congress and BJP firefighting dissent among their ranks ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP hopes to cash in on the popularity of its leaders to have an edge in polls. Sources said Adityanath is expected to address two rallies a day.

The BJP is working out a schedule for leaders based on their availability and the demands of candidates.

Advertisement

Braving defections and dissenting voices ever since it declared candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP is looking at its top leaders to change the norm of not repeating the government in power.

Almost 20 rallies by JP Nadda

With Himachal Pradesh being the home state of JP Nadda, the BJP expects the party president to address almost 20 rallies and deliver the state to it.

Advertisement

“There is a greater onus on the party chief. A lot is at stake, including prestige. The ticket distribution was done after his approval. Apart from nipping dissent, he has to ensure that Congress won’t gain from it. ‘Rivaaz Badalna Hai’ is a challenge he has to accept and win," added the source.

Union Home minister Amit Shah too is scheduled to address four rallies in the state, while Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will address two rallies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hold four rallies.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 whereas counting will take place on December 8. BJP had won 44 seats out of 68 in the 2017 assembly polls.

Read all the Latest News here