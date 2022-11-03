Can Raj Gopal Reddy Do an Etela in Munugode Bypoll to Help BJP Retain Winning Streak in Telangana?

The Munugode bypoll has become one of the most-watched elections in the country due to the high-voltage campaigning and frequent allegations of blatant use of money.

As polling for the election began at 7am on Thursday, BJP leaders ensured there was no let-down in the charged political atmosphere. While party candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy staged a protest in front of the office of the Returning Officer against the ruling TRS bringing outsiders for campaigning in Munugode, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was apprehended by the police on his way to support his protesting colleague.

The bypoll, which was necessitated after Raj Gopal Reddy (RGR) resigned from Congress to join the saffron party, is being seen as a prestige battle for the three parties — TRS, BJP and Congress. One question that seems to be on everyone’s minds across party lines is if RGR can do an Etela Rajender (also Eatala Rajender) in the Munugode bypoll.

Bypolls have been lucky for the BJP in Telangana. In two previous bypolls — Dubbak and Huzurabad — the party registered surprise victories, creating a dent in the TRS fort.

The Munugode bypoll brings back memories of the 2021 Huzurabad contest which was also necessitated due to the sitting MLA joining the BJP. However, the events leading to the two resignations are quite different. While Etela resigned from the TRS after allegations of land grabbing were levelled against him, an exasperated RGR quit the Congress after his long-standing complaints against the functioning of the Grand Old Party went unresolved. His brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy continues to be in the Congress, though he too has spoken against his party multiple times.

Etela was a prominent leader in the Telangana statehood struggle and was the health minister in the TRS cabinet. In April last year, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao received multiple complaints from farmers regarding land grabbing by the health minister and his family. Etela was subsequently expelled from the cabinet, making way for his entry into BJP.

A powerful leader from Telangana’s strongest OBC community ‘Mudiraj’, Etela hit the campaign trail by slamming KCR’s autocratic style of governance. He had never lost the Huzurabad seat since 2009 and defeated Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the TRS by nearly 24,000 votes.

The Komatireddy brothers, who hail from the powerful Reddy community, are known to have great political and financial clout in Nalgonda district. In his election affidavit in 2018, RGR had declared assets worth Rs 314 crore.

In the 2018 Telangana assembly elections, he defeated Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS, who has been fielded by the pink party again for this bypoll. The BJP candidate has been claiming to expose the use of money and liquor to buy voters ahead of the bypolls. Incidentally, the TRS complained to the Election Commission, alleging that RGR transferred Rs 5.22 crore to different bank accounts in Munugode to influence voters.

As polling continues, does Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy have it in him to repeat Etela Rajender’s feat for the BJP? Given that both are influential leaders in their own communities who command a large number following, the comparison is expected.

Interestingly, Munugode was the bastion of the Congress and CPI till 2014. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi is the daughter of late Congress leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy, who was a four-time MLA from Munugode.​

