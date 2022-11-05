‘Caps’ Lock is Key: In Himachal, Grey and Green Stand for Virbhadra, Maroon for Dhumal

Wondered why leaders of different parties in Himachal Pradesh wear different looking caps? Was it something to do with tradition? Or has it been a colour code?

If locals are to be believed, it is a part of what is popularly known as ‘topi politics’ in the hill state, which incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur vowed to end when he came to power five years ago.

His predecessor, Virbhadra Singh, popularly known as Raja Sahab in Himachal Pradesh, wore the cap commonly used by most people of the state in the green and grey combination. The cap in the combination soon became synonymous with supporters of Singh.

“A large section of the people of the state wore the cap with this combination, as their CM would," said Sushil Sharma, a local businessman at Mandi, a traditional voter of the Congress. He said it was not just part of an attire, but a way to extend their solidarity towards Raja Sahab.

THE COLOUR CODE

If you have spotted people sporting the cap which has a dominant maroon shade, it is an indicator he is a sympathiser of former Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

“Dhumal has always had his set of followers who had no qualms even with the change of government," said Gobind Thakur, a resident of Shimla. Thakur, 65, who has seen both Dhumal and Singh as CMs, says change of governments did not affect their loyalty towards the cap they wore.

Although Thakur vowed to end the colour code system and wore caps of both the colours, he had often said initially, after he took over as CM, the topi politics in the state should end and he would be the first person to do so.

Even as the CM, he has ensured that he wore both these caps, and at times preferred not wearing any, for public gatherings. “Caps have also been a representative of the region, Shimla and lower Himachal," said Arjun Singh, a fashion store owner in Shimla’s Mall Road.

Dinanath Upadhyay, an ardent admirer of Jai Ram Thakur, owner of a stall in Mandi, shows his maroon cap to say that he has been a follower of Dhumal and appreciates the fact that Thakur does not discriminate between his supporters and that of others.

Thakur has been visiting his tea stall since student days in 1983 and has stopped by even after becoming the minister in the Dhumal-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“I have visited him whenever he came to Mandi and he has always welcomed people, even those wearing the grey and green caps," he said.

