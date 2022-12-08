Chamba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Chamba seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Neelam Nayyar (BJP), Shasi Kant (AAP), Uttam Chand (Bhartiya Veer Dal), Paras Ram (BSP), Neeraj Nayar (INC), Indira (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 72.12% which is -0.07% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.3 Chamba (चंबा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Chamba is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Chamba election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chamba election result or click here for compact election results of Chamba and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chamba go here.

Demographic profile of Chamba:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 21.55%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.17%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 84616 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 42265 were male and 41942 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chamba in 2022 is 992 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 75289 eligible electors, of which 38146 were male, 37142 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68283 eligible electors, of which 34842 were male, 33441 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chamba in 2017 was 163. In 2012, there were 234 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chamba:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pawan Nayyar of BJP won in this seat defeating Neeraj Nayar of INC by a margin of 1,879 which was 3.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.44% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, B K Chauhan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pawan Nayyar of INC by a margin of 1,934 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3. Chamba Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chamba:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chamba:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Chamba are: Neelam Nayyar (BJP), Shasi Kant (AAP), Uttam Chand (Bhartiya Veer Dal), Paras Ram (BSP), Neeraj Nayar (INC), Indira (IND).

Voter turnout in Chamba:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.19%, while it was 74.76% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.07% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chamba went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chamba constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Chamba comprises of the following areas of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Sach, Gudiyal, PCs uteep, luddu, Rajera, Janghi of Panjla KC & Chamba municipal Council of Chamba Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Chamba constituency, which are: Bharmour, Churah, Bhattiyat, Dalhousie. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Chamba:

The geographic coordinates of Chamba is: 32°34’20.3"N 76°10’50.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chamba

List of candididates contesting from Chamba Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Neelam Nayyar

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 35.8 lakh

Candidate name: Shasi Kant

Party: AAP

Age: 39

Profession: Architectural Consultancy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 92.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 68.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9 lakh

Candidate name: Uttam Chand

Party: Bhartiya Veer Dal

Age: 34

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 96000

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Paras Ram

Party: BSP

Age: 49

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 14 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Neeraj Nayar

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Self Employed Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5 crore

Total income: Rs 16.7 lakh

Candidate name: Indira

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 72.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 44.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 27.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

