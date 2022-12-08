Chanasma Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Chanasma seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor (BJP), Vishnubhai Jorabhai Patel (AAP), Thakor Diwanji Hemaji (Garvi Gujarat Party), Shivanandji Sarswati Gurushree Madhvanandji (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji (INC), Baloch Jalamkhan Kayamkhan (IND), Shankarbhai Sagarambhai Rabari (Jan Sewa Driver Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.95% which is -5.94% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.17 Chanasma (ચાણસ્મા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Patan district of Gujarat. Chanasma is part of Patan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Chanasma election result

Demographic profile of Chanasma:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.54%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.3%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,322 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,50,643 were male and 1,41,678 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chanasma in 2022 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,534 eligible electors, of which 1,34,978 were male, 1,24,556 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,411 eligible electors, of which 1,19,449 were male, 1,09,962 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chanasma in 2017 was 208. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chanasma:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor of BJP won in this seat defeating Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai of INC by a margin of 8,234 which was 4.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Dineshbhai Aataji of INC by a margin of 16,824 votes which was 10.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.89% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17. Chanasma Assembly segment of the 3. Patan Lok Sabha constituency. Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji of BJP won the Patan Parliament seat defeating Jagdish Thakor of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chanasma:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chanasma:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Chanasma are: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor (BJP), Vishnubhai Jorabhai Patel (AAP), Thakor Diwanji Hemaji (Garvi Gujarat Party), Shivanandji Sarswati Gurushree Madhvanandji (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji (INC), Baloch Jalamkhan Kayamkhan (IND), Shankarbhai Sagarambhai Rabari (Jan Sewa Driver Party).

Voter turnout in Chanasma:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.89%, while it was 70.14% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.94% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chanasma went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chanasma constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. Chanasma comprises of the following areas of Patan district of Gujarat: 1. Harij Taluka. 2. Chanasma Taluka. 3. Sami Taluka (Part) Villages - Tarora, Sami, Nayka, Kokta, upaliyasara, Dudkha, memna, moti Chandur, Kathi, Ravad, Palipur, Kukrana, Vaghel, Aritha, Buda, Rasulpura, Vagosan, orumana, mujpur, loteshvar, Islampura, Jesda, Khijadiyari, lolada, Sipur, Kunvar, Subapura, Taranagar, Rajpura, Pirojpura, Fattehganj, mardanganj, Kanchanpura, Khandiya, Shankheshvar, Runi, Ranod, Kuvarad, manvarpura, Biliya, Tuvad, Fatehpura, Dhanora, Dantisana, mankodiya, Padla, Ratanpura, Bolera, Jahurpura, murtujanagar, Panchasar.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Chanasma constituency, which are: Radhanpur, Kankrej, Patan, Becharaji, Dasada (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Chanasma:

The geographic coordinates of Chanasma is: 23°38’31.9"N 71°53’56.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chanasma

List of candididates contesting from Chanasma Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Farming & Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Total income: Rs 16.6 lakh

Candidate name: Vishnubhai Jorabhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 58

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 80.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 43.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 49.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Diwanji Hemaji

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 30

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanandji Sarswati Gurushree Madhvanandji

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 36

Profession: Monk

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Dineshbhai Ataji

Party: INC

Age: 52

Profession: Farming, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 53.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Baloch Jalamkhan Kayamkhan

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shankarbhai Sagarambhai Rabari

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 45

Profession: Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

