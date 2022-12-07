Chandani Mahal ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.76

Ward No.76 Chandani Mahal (चांदनी महल) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Matia Mahal Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chandani Mahal went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chandani Mahal corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chandani Mahal ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chandani Mahal was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chandani Mahal candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Chandani Mahal ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP), Irfanuddin (BJP), Mohd Hamid (INC), Mohd Javed (IND), Naseerul Hasan (IND).

MLA and MP of Chandani Mahal

Shoaib Iqbal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 21. Matia Mahal Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Chandani Mahal is a part.

Demographic profile of Chandani Mahal

According to the delimitation report, Chandani Mahal ward has a total population of 58,169 of which 1,784 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.07% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chandani Mahal ward

The following areas are covered under the Chandani Mahal ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mintoroad -Rly Colony Thomson Road, Mcd. Officers Flats, Thuts, Block-A, Multi Story Building, Ddu Marg; Turkman Road.-Nehru Marg And Zire Fasil Road, L.N.J.P Colony, Thuts, Dda Flats, Mahawat Khan Road, Rly Colony; “Bazar Matia Mahal, , Gali Sushila, Bazar Turkman Gate, Gali Batasham Chawari Bazar, Kucha Mir Ashiq, Kucha Mai Das, Gali Hakim Wali, Bazar Turkman Gate-Dda Flate Asaf Ali Road, Kucha Mai Das, Gali Hinduwara, Gali Saroj, Gali Sapru,, Bazar Turkman Gate, Gali Unchi Masjid, Gali Kali Masjid. Gali Sushila, Gali Nakkarimian;" Bazar Chitli Qabar, Gali Dugdugi Shah Katan, Gali Pirwali Kucha Mir Hashim Dargah Shah Abbul Khair.Gali Kallan And Sui Walan, Gali Kallu Khawas.Gali Murli Ban Wali, Gali Saka Wali; Bazar Delhi Gate.Zere Fasil Park Delhi Gate.Kucha Tara Chand.; Bazar Delhi Gate.Zere Fasil Park Delhi Gate.Kucha Tara Chand.; Bazar Kamra Bangash.Gali Kinari Wali, Gali Jhindraj Khan, Gali Jatwaragali Mufti Walan,; Bazar Turkman Gategali Wali, Gali Wazir Beg., Gali Chandi Wali Masjid.Gali Nalbandan, Gali Mir Mali, Gali Master Shiv; Chandani Mahal And Ganj Meer Khan; Chhatta Lal Miyan.Gali Pahalwan Gulam Hussaingali Bajaj Wali.Gali Pahar Wali, Gali Chaman Wali., Gali Chhatta Lal Miyan, Gali Kikar Wali,, Rakab Ganj.; Mohalla Sui Walan, Dariyaganj; Rakab Ganj.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 76. Chandani Mahal ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 85,98,996; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Irfanuddin; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,52,75,645; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mohd Hamid; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 36,65,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mohd Javed; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,55,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Naseerul Hasan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,800; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

