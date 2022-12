Chandni Chowk ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.74

Ward No.74 Chandni Chowk (चांदनी चौक) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chandni Chowk went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chandni Chowk corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chandni Chowk ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chandni Chowk was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chandni Chowk candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Chandni Chowk ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Punardeep Singh Sawhney (AAP), Ravinder Kumar (BJP), Rahul Sharma (INC), Vipin Kumar Gupta (IND), Parveen Behal (IND), Meenakshi (IND).

MLA and MP of Chandni Chowk

Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 20. Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Chandni Chowk is a part.

Demographic profile of Chandni Chowk

According to the delimitation report, Chandni Chowk ward has a total population of 51,672 of which 10,139 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.62% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chandni Chowk ward

The following areas are covered under the Chandni Chowk ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Area Between Railway Line, Yamuna Bazar, (Moti Bagh); “Area Between Railway Line, Yamuna Bazar, (Moti Bagh), Lothian Rd, Madarsa Road, Gali Tilak Wali, Gali Shan Wali, Priya Sarshini Colony Bara Bazar, Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Marg, Naya Bazar Shradha Nand Marg;" Bara Bazarbara Bazar Gali Gosain, Prem Gali Kalra Mohyan Khan; Jorawar Singh Marg And Shaheed Tilak Raj Chadha Marg; “Lothian Rd, Madarsa Road, Gali Tilak Wali, Gali Shan Wali, Priya Sarshini Colony Bara Bazar;" Lothian Road Subhash Marg; Madrasi Bast, Imeerut Board Mil (Boulvered Road); Nigam Bodh Ghat Road, T Huts; Raja Ram Bazar Shaheed Tilak Raj Chadha Marg Gali Krishan; Shaheed Tilak Raj Chadha Marg; Tis Hazari Court And Khanna Market; “Bazaar Guliankucha Ustad Heera Gali Sumer Wali, Gali Jeta Wali Gali Akhare Wali, Gali Gulian, Gali Krishna, Kinari Bazar Chippiwara Kalandharampura, Esplandee Road Gali Khajanchi, Dariba Kalan Gali Ghosian Gali Haathi Khana Katra Mashroom, Gali Kunjas, Gali Kunjrhan Wali, Gali Bahadur Singh, Gali Sangtara Shah, Gali Jairan;" More Sarai Railway Colony; Old Lajpat Rai Market; Angoori Bagh T Huts, Sarvodya Moholla; Assiff Gali Aliwara Katra Asharfi Kucha Khan Chandani Chowki Nai Sarak Katra Mahesh Dass Gali Jute Wali Gali Bhojpuragali Mandir Wali, Gali Mata Wali; Assiff Gali Aliwara Katra Asharfi Kucha Khan Chandani Chowki Nai Sarak Katra Mahesh Dass Gali Jute Wali Gali Bhojpuragali Mandir Wali, Gali Mata Wali, Dharam Pura Gali Chheghara, Gali Satghara Gali Anar, Chatta Pratap Anar Gali Pipli Wali, Chira Khan Roshan Pura Gali Kisthan, Kinari Bazar Chanal Puri Gali Shivaji Wali And Katra Kaushal Rai, Gali Parathe Wali,; At Sadar Human Ring Road; Bazaar Guliankucha Ustad Heera Gali Sumer Wali, Gali Jeta Wali Gali Akhare Wali, Gali Gulian, Gali Krishna, Kinari Bazar Chippiwara Kalandharampura, Esplandee Road Gali Khajanchi; Bazar Gullam Dariba Kalan, Gali Bahar Wali Gali Chapra .Gali Parathe Wali, Kinari Bazar, Gali Anar Wali Gali Khan Wali Kucha Jallan Wala, Gali Ghante Wali; Bela State Yamuna Banolh, Salim Garh Railway Colony;; “Chandni Chowk Kucha Gasi Ram, Kucha Brij Nath, Gali Ganteshwar, Gali Teliyan, Fountain Road, Gali Mandir Wali, Dr, Den Sen Marg Fountain Road.;" Cheera Khan Gali Mata Wali, Gali Sakka Wali, Gali Rai Bahadur Ganeshi Lal; Church Mission Road, Gali Daman Amanjeet Chutta Bhagwan Das, Kucha Ghasi Ram; Church Mission Road, Gali Teliyan, Gali Gandhi; Dariba Kalan Gali Ghosian Gali Haathi Khana Katra Mashroom, Gali Kunjas, Gali Kunjrhan Wali, Gali Bahadur Singh, Gali Sangtara Shah, Gali Jairan; Dharam Pura Gali Chheghara, Gali Satghara Gali Anar, Chatta Pratap Anar Gali Pipli Wali, Chira Khan Roshan Pura Gali Kisthan, Kinari Bazar Chanal Puri Gali Shivaji Wali And Katra Kaushal Rai, Gali Parathe Wali,; Hamilton Road, Nicholson Road, Gali Baloon Wali, Zorawar Singh Marg, Gali Muglan, Gali Ashok (Dhobi Wara), Gali Bisheswar Nath, Gali Baloon Wali; Katra Kaushal Rai Gali Hanuman Prasad; Khari Baoli Road-Gali Abdul Haqim, Tilak Bazar, Gali Teliyan, Gali Gandhi; “Kucha Mohtar Khan, Mori Gate Bazar Phoola Gate-Nishad Raj Marg, Hamilton Road, Gali Pattey Wali, Gali Teliwari, Sahdev Malhotra Marg, Gali Kalyan, Chandni Chowk Katara Agar, Bhagirath Palace, Gali Kasai Wali;" Mahavir Bazar Mohan Marg S.P Mukharjee Marg; Maliwara Chandani Chowk Gali Jari Wali And Gali Heera Nand, Gali Peepalwali Gali Zera Satta Gali Jari Wali And Gali Heera Nand; Mohalla Bara Dari Rang Mahal, Gali Zikaniya, Bagichi Gainda Mal, Lambi Gali Tilak Bazar; Mohd.Ali Baza-Gali Kambo Wali, Gali Chotani Manzil, Gali Door Wali, Gali Chhotani Manzil Gali Jain Mandir, Gali Sai Wali; More Sarai Railway Colony; Mori Gate Bazar Phoola Gate-Nishad Raj Marg, Hamilton Road, Gali Pattey Wali, Gali Teliwari, Sahdev Malhotra Marg, Gali Kalyan, Chandni Chowk Katara Agar, Bhagirath Palace, Gali Kasai Wali; Nai Basti Sushila Mohan Marg, Gali Kahan Wali; Queens Road, Sushila Mohan Marg, Gali Rang Maha, Gali Tota Maina, Gali Teliyan; Rly Area -Gali Tram Way Naya Bazar, Tees Hazari, Pul Mithai; Roshan Pura Katra Mahal Sarai Roshan Pura Gali Mata Wali; Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Marg, Naya Bazar Shradha Nand Marg; “Tilak Bazar Gali Hings Beg, Gali Nawab, Gali Imli Wali, Gali Hinga Beg, Kucha Chelan, Zera Fasil Road, Kuchha Chilan, Gali Rang Wali, Nai Basti Naya Bazar Gali Rang Wali, Gali Chamar Wara, Gali Lal Jain Wali;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 74. Chandni Chowk ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Punardeep Singh Sawhney; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 13,28,97,543; Total liabilities: Rs 59,65,411.

Candidate name: Ravinder Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,63,632; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rahul Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,85,91,628; Total liabilities: Rs 1,28,04,576.

Candidate name: Meenakshi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 15,42,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Praveen Behal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,22,35,724; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vipin Kumar Gupta; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,15,950; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

