Chauhan Banger ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.227

Ward No.227 Chauhan Banger (चौहान बांगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Seelampur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chauhan Banger went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chauhan Banger corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chauhan Banger ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chauhan Banger was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chauhan Banger candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Chauhan Banger ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Asma Begum (AAP), Saba (BJP), Shagufta Chaudhary Zubair (INC), Sharmeen Khan (IND), Meenu Ul Haq (IND).

MLA and MP of Chauhan Banger

Abdul Rehman of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 65. Seelampur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chauhan Banger is a part.

Demographic profile of Chauhan Banger

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Chauhan Banger ward has a total population of 58,344 of which 124 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 0.21% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chauhan Banger ward

The following areas are covered under the Chauhan Banger ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chauhan Bangar; Chauhan Banger A – Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 227. Chauhan Banger ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Advertisement

Candidate name: Aasma Begum; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 76,19,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Saba; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 4,00,295; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shagufta Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,39,28,899; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Meenu Ul Haq; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 1,69,292; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sharmeen Khan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,52,83,802; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here