Chaukhandi Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.97

Ward No.97 Chaukhandi Nagar (चौखंडी नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chaukhandi Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chaukhandi Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chaukhandi Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chaukhandi Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chaukhandi Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Chaukhandi Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sunil Kumar Chadha (AAP), Suman Kharwal (BJP), Ramesh Yadav (INC), Kashmir Singh (IND), Amit Bidlloan (IND), Gajinder Panwar (RLD).

MLA and MP of Chaukhandi Nagar

A Dhanwati Chandela A of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 27. Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chaukhandi Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Chaukhandi Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Chaukhandi Nagar ward has a total population of 67,284 of which 11,289 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.78% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chaukhandi Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Chaukhandi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chaukhandi Extn.; Ganga Ram Vatika, Vishnu Garden Block- J; Hind Nagar, Mukharjee Park Ext.; Hind Nagar, Mukharjee Park Ext., Mukharjee Park; Mukh Ram Park/Extn., Ram Nagar Ext; Raghubir Nagar J.J. Colony, T.C. Camp(Slum), Raghubir Nagar T.C. Camp (Slum), J J Colony; Raghubir Nagar T.C. Camp (Slum), J J Colony; Subhash Nagar, Shyam Nagar; T Huts Sham Nagar Slum; Chand Nagar; Chaukhandi Village; Harijan Colony; J.J. Colony Chaukhandi Block A; J.J. Colony Chaukhandi Block B; Meera Enclave; Ram Nagar; Ravi Nagar; Sant Nagar Extn And Sant Nagar Extn; Sham Nagar Block- A, B, C, D, E, G, F; Subhash Nagar, Shyam Nagar Block-K, N; Vishnu Garden Block- J; Vishnu Garden Block- P, S.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 97. Chaukhandi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunil Chaddha Chadha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,85,47,810; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suman Kherwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 86,50,282; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ramesh Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,93,34,929; Total liabilities: Rs 4,08,16,495.

Candidate name: Amit Bidlloan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,02,946; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kashmir Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 44,15,239; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Gajinder Panwar; Party: RLD; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,80,68,023; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

