Chawamanu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Chawamanu seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Paul Dangshu (TMP), Indrakhela Chakma (IND), Dibachandra Hrangkhawl (INC), Braja Lal Tripura (BJP), Bishwanath Debbarma (TPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.75% which is -2.94% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.49 Chawamanu (চাওয়ামানু) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Dhalai district of Tripura. Chawamanu is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chawamanu election result or click here for compact election results of Chawamanu and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chawamanu go here.

Demographic profile of Chawamanu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 80.33%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44791 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,513 were male and 22,278 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chawamanu in 2023 is 990 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 39348 eligible electors, of which 19,873 were male, 19,473 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 34797 eligible electors, of which 17,636 were male, 17,161 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chawamanu in 2018 was 6. In 2013, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chawamanu:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sambhu Lal Chakma of BJP won in this seat defeating Nirajoy Tripura of CPM by a margin of 3755 which was 10.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Nirajoy Tripura of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Zaidami Tripura of INC by a margin of 1495 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 49. Chawamanu Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chawamanu:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chawamanu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Chawamanu are: Paul Dangshu (TMP), Indrakhela Chakma (IND), Dibachandra Hrangkhawl (INC), Braja Lal Tripura (BJP), Bishwanath Debbarma (TPP).

Voter turnout in Chawamanu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.75%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.69%, while it was 89.96% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.94% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chawamanu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Chawamanu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Chawamanu comprises of the following areas of Dhalai district of Tripura: Chailengta, Chhawmanu, manikpur and Govindabari Tehsils in longtarai Valley Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Chawamanu constituency, which are: Raima valley, Ambassa, Karmachhara, Kanchanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Chawamanu:

The geographic coordinates of Chawamanu is: 23°49’15.6"N 92°03’30.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chawamanu

List of candidates contesting from Chawamanu Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tushar Kanti Chakma

Party: IND

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employee

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sambhu Lal Chakma

Party: BJP

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 23.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rupayan Chakma

Party: TMC

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2600

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jiban Mohan Tripura

Party: CPM

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hangsa Kumar Tripura

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: MDC, TTAADC

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 70789

Total liabilities: Rs 20000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Barjeda Tripura

Party: NCPI

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

