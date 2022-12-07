Chhatarpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.159

Ward No.159 Chhatarpur (छतरपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chhatarpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chhatarpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chhatarpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chhatarpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chhatarpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Chhatarpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pinky Tyagi (AAP), Shikha Tyagi (BJP), Prem Lata (BSP), Manisha (INC), Savita Begum (IND), Namrata (JDU).

MLA and MP of Chhatarpur

Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 46. Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chhatarpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Chhatarpur

According to the delimitation report, Chhatarpur ward has a total population of 58,988 of which 8,849 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chhatarpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Chhatarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Suttanpur C.T. Manglapuri; Suttanpur C.T. Sultanpur Extension, Suttanpur C.T. Village Sultanpur; Chhattarpur C.T. Ambedkar Colony; Chhattarpur C.T. Chhattarpur Extension; Chhattarpur C.T. Chhattarpur Pahari; Chhattarpur C.T. Village Chhattarpur; Gadai Pur.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 159. Chhatarpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pinky Tyagi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 98,14,389; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shikha Tyagi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,54,37,671; Total liabilities: Rs 45,00,000.

Candidate name: Prem Lata; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 3,90,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manisha; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,92,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Savita Begum; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,51,200; Total liabilities: Rs 3,75,015.

Candidate name: Namrata; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,97,12,453; Total liabilities: Rs 90,36,512.

