Chhawala Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.125

Ward No.125 Chhawala (छावला) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chhawala went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chhawala corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chhawala ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chhawala was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chhawala candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Chhawala ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jagdish (AAP), Shashi Yadav (BJP), Jagdish Singh (BSP), Sukhbir Singh (INC), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Vijay Ram (IND), Rao Satvir Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Chhawala

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chhawala is a part.

Demographic profile of Chhawala

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Chhawala ward has a total population of 81,500 of which 14,750 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 18.1% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chhawala ward

The following areas are covered under the Chhawala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Paprawat; Rewla Khanpur; Pindwalan Kalan; Kharkhari Jatmal; Khera Dabar; Daryapur Khurd; Hasan Pur; Daulat Pura; Pindwalan Khurd; Kangam Heri; Raghupur; Badusara; Nanak Heri; Jhatikara; Asalatpur Khawad; Shikarpur; Guman Hera; Jhuljhuli; Galib Pur; Rawta; Deorala; “Ct Chhawla, Chhawla Village, Ct Chhawla, Gautam Colony, Ct Chhawla, Pahadwa Colony, Ct Chhawla, Somesh Vihar, Ct Chhawla, Trishul Vihar;" Kharkhari Nahar; Kharkhari Rond; Sarangpur; “Ct Deendarpur, Brij Vihar, Ct Deendarpur, Data Ram Park, Ct Deendarpur, Deendarpur Extn., Ct Deendarpur, Durga Park, Ct Deendarpur, Gandhi Park, Ct Deendarpur, Munirka Kunj (Deendarpur Extn.), Ct Deendarpur, Sarika Vihar, Ct Deendarpur, Shyam Enclave, Ct Deendarpur, Shyam Vihar Ph-I, Bhawani Nagar, Ct Deendarpur, Village Deendarpur;" “Ct Deendarpur, Durga Vihar Ph - I, Ct Deendarpur, Durga Vihar Ph - I, Ii, Iii;" Ct Deendarpur, Shiv Puri, Shiv Puri Part - Ii, Ct Deendarpur, Surya Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 125. Chhawala ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jagdish; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 21,06,39,970; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,90,609; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jagdish Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,10,09,614; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sukhbir Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,24,44,256; Total liabilities: Rs 86,175.

Candidate name: Rajeev Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 38,01,67,996; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rao Satvir Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,43,26,996; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay Ram; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,66,19,790; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here