Chhota Udaipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Chhota Udaipur seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva (BJP), Prof Arjun Rathva (AAP), Rathva Girmaabhai Mathurbhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai (INC), Rathva Devlabhai Bhulabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.11% which is -7.51% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.137 Chhota Udaipur (છોટા ઉદેપુર) (Chhota Udepur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat. Chhota Udaipur is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Chhota Udaipur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chhota Udaipur election result or click here for compact election results of Chhota Udaipur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chhota Udaipur go here.

Demographic profile of Chhota Udaipur:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 82.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,39,293 were male and 1,32,201 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chhota Udaipur in 2022 is 949 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,916 eligible electors, of which 1,24,728 were male, 1,17,186 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,248 eligible electors, of which 1,09,960 were male, 1,03,288 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chhota Udaipur in 2017 was 182. In 2012, there were 62 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chhota Udaipur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of INC won in this seat defeating Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa of BJP by a margin of 1,093 which was 0.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rathwa Mohansinh Chhotubhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gulsingbhai Ranglabhai Rathwa of BJP by a margin of 2,305 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 137. Chhota Udaipur Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chhota Udaipur:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chhota Udaipur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Chhota Udaipur are: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva (BJP), Prof Arjun Rathva (AAP), Rathva Girmaabhai Mathurbhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai (INC), Rathva Devlabhai Bhulabhai (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Chhota Udaipur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.62%, while it was 69.36% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.51% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chhota Udaipur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chhota Udaipur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.137. Chhota Udaipur comprises of the following areas of Chhota Udaipur district of Gujarat: 1. Chhota udaipur Taluka. 2. Jetpur Pavi Taluka (Part) Villages - Kanda, Borkanda, Chuli, muvada, Jogpura (Gadh), Gadh, Bhikhapura, oliya Kalam, mota Amadra (Kadval), Nana Amadra (Kadval), Kadval, Rajpur (Kadval), Khatas, Jamba, Virpur, Samadi, Kadvapura, Kheda, Selva, Gundi, Zari, Kalikui, Bhabhar, Nani Khandi, Pani, Vadoth, Bar, moti Khandi, Satun, Ghata, Kundal, Chethapur, Ambakhut, Int, Vasangadh, udhaniya, Kevada, Jogpura (Dungar), Intvada, mudhiyari, Kathola, Zab (Valothi), Narvaniya, Bhanpur, Hathipagla, Raypur, Dhanpur, Chaina, lunaja, muthai, Sagadra, Dungarvant, Ghuntia, Ghutanvad, Gambhirpura, Nani Bej, Bhanpuri, magiya, Kadvakuva, limbani, Bamroli, Shivajipura, Valothi, Vajpur, mota Kantva, Nana Kantva, Fatepura, Vanki, moti Bej, Sajod, umarva, Khandiya Amadara, uchapan, Ghagharpura, Segvasimli, Fata, Koliyari, Vaghava, Paliya, Tarapur, Rampura, Vav, Pavi, Jetpur, moti Rasli, Nani Rasli, Thalki, Dabherai, Gogadiya, motipura (Gadoth), Nani Bumdi.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Chhota Udaipur constituency, which are: Halol, Kalol, Devgadbaria, Jetpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Map location of Chhota Udaipur:

The geographic coordinates of Chhota Udaipur is: 22°24’33.1"N 73°57’50.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chhota Udaipur

List of candididates contesting from Chhota Udaipur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Farming, Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 78.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Prof. Arjun Rathva

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 60.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 48 lakh

Total income: Rs 34200

Candidate name: Rathva Girmaabhai Mathurbhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 47

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 73000

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai

Party: INC

Age: 41

Profession: Farming , Business And Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 83.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rathva Devlabhai Bhulabhai

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 53

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

