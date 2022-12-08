Chintpurni Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.41 Chintpurni (चिंतपूर्णी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Chintpurni is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Chintpurni election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chintpurni election result or click here for compact election results of Chintpurni and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chintpurni go here.

Demographic profile of Chintpurni:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 84013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 42249 were male and 40457 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chintpurni in 2022 is 958 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 77979 eligible electors, of which 40179 were male, 37800 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 71244 eligible electors, of which 37064 were male, 34180 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chintpurni in 2017 was 650. In 2012, there were 1099 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chintpurni:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Balbir Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldip Kumar of INC by a margin of 8,579 which was 14.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kuldip Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Balbir Singh of BJP by a margin of 438 votes which was 0.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 41. Chintpurni Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chintpurni:A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chintpurni:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Chintpurni are: Balbir Singh (BJP), Ram Paul (AAP), Virender Kumar (BSP), Sudarshan Singh Babloo (INC), Kewal Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Chintpurni:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.04%, while it was 68.83% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.85% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chintpurni went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chintpurni constituency:

Assembly constituency No.41. Chintpurni comprises of the following areas of Una district of Himachal Pradesh: Bharwain Sub-Tehsil; KC Chauki Khas of Bangana Tehsil; KCs Chururu, mairi, PCs mandholi, Amb, Kuthera-Khairla, ladoli, Katauhar Kalan & Kuthiari of Amb KC of Amb Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Chintpurni constituency, which are: Jaswan-Pragpur, Kutlehar, Haroli, Gagret. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Chintpurni:

The geographic coordinates of Chintpurni is: 31°41’35.2"N 76°10’00.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chintpurni

List of candididates contesting from Chintpurni Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Balbir Singh Party: BJP Age: 59 Profession: MLA & Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore Liabilities: Rs 80.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore Total income: Rs 27.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Paul Party: AAP Age: 45 Profession: Retirement from Central Govt. Service Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 12.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 43.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Candidate name: Virender Kumar Party: BSP Age: 40 Profession: Agriculture Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 11.7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sudarshan Singh Babloo Party: INC Age: 41 Profession: Businessman Number of criminal cases: 3 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 10.4 crore Moveable assets: Rs 84.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kewal Kumar Party: IND Age: 49 Profession: Teaching (TGT Maths) Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 69.8 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 52.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh Total income: Rs 13.1 lakh

