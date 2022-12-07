Chirag Delhi ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.172

Ward No.172 Chirag Delhi (च‍िराग द‍िल्‍ली) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chirag Delhi went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chirag Delhi corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chirag Delhi ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chirag Delhi was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chirag Delhi candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Chirag Delhi ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Krishan Jakhar (AAP), Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya (BJP), Devender Singh (BSP), Vandana Saini (INC), Madhusmita Das (IND).

MLA and MP of Chirag Delhi

Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 50. Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chirag Delhi is a part.

Demographic profile of Chirag Delhi

According to the delimitation report, Chirag Delhi ward has a total population of 74,850 of which 10,313 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.78% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chirag Delhi ward

The following areas are covered under the Chirag Delhi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Chirag Delhi; Sheikh Sarai Ph.-1, Triveni Dda Flats Pocket B, C; Sheikh Sarai Ph.-Ii, Pocket K, L, J Bliock-1-90; Khirki Extn, Alaknanda Block-E; Asian Game Village; Pacnchsheel Park South Block S Golakwali Masjid Camp T Huts, Lalgumbad Camp; Panchsheel Cly East, Block B, C, D, N; Panchsheel Vihar, Jagdamba Camp T Huts; Sadhna Enclave Block S; Savitri Nagar; Shahpurjat Dda; Shahpurjat Village; Sheikh Sarai Ph I Rps Dda Flats, Dda Sfs Flat; Villege Khirki, Dda Flats.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 172. Chirag Delhi ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Krishan Jakhar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 3; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,15,137; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,51,84,503; Total liabilities: Rs 48,97,187.

Candidate name: Devender Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 95,72,679; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vandana Saini; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,26,86,500; Total liabilities: Rs 53,00,000.

Candidate name: Madhusmita Das; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 25,01,350; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

