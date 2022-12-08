Choryasi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Choryasi seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sandip Desai (BJP), Prakashbhai Vinodbhai Contractor (AAP), Malkhan Ramkishor Varma (BSP), Vasava Vinodkumar (Gana Suraksha Party), Kantilal Nanubhai Patel (INC), Arun Pathak (Gabbar) (IND), Shekh Sheru (IND), Sattar Pinjari (IND), Mansuri Aaisha (Log Party), Prajapati Roshanlal Pyarelal (National Maha Sabha Party), Rabari Motibhai Varshibhai (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Chavada Hiteshbhai (Sarvodaya Bharat Party), Juber Kashim Ansari (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.86% which is -4.46% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.168 Choryasi (ચોર્યાસી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Choryasi is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Choryasi election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Choryasi election result or click here for compact election results of Choryasi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Choryasi go here.
Demographic profile of Choryasi:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 5,66,511 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 3,21,450 were male and 2,45,034 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Choryasi in 2022 is 762 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,16,953 eligible electors, of which 2,42,447 were male, 1,74,498 female and 8 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,425 eligible electors, of which 1,79,007 were male, 1,25,418 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Choryasi in 2017 was 16. In 2012, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Choryasi:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Yogesh Bhagwan of INC by a margin of 1,10,819 which was 43.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 67.77% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Patel Rajendrabhai Parabhubhai (Rajabhai) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Satishbhai Champakbhai of INC by a margin of 67,638 votes which was 35.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.67% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 168. Choryasi Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Choryasi:
A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Choryasi:
Voter turnout in Choryasi:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.86%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.32%, while it was 62.91% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.46% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Choryasi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Choryasi constituency:
Assembly constituency No.168. Choryasi comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Choryasi Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhatlai, Rajgari, Sunvali, mora, Kavas, Bhatpor, Kidiabet, Bhatha, Rundh, magdalla, Gaviyar, Vanta, Dumas, Hajira, Sultanabad, Bhimpor, Sarsana, Abhva, Khajod, Bhimrad, Jiav, Sonari, Karadva, Saniya Kanade, eklera, Bhanodra, Gabheni, Budia, Talangpor, Pardi Kanade, Kharvasa, Pali, umber, Kansad, Bamroli, Palanpor, Bharthan, Vadod, Gadodara, Dindoli, Vesu, Pal, Ichchhapor (CT), Parvat (CT), limla (CT), Hajira (INA), un (CT), Sachin (CT), Sachin (INA).
A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Choryasi constituency, which are: Olpad, Bardoli, Jalalpore, Udhna, Majura, Surat West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Choryasi:
The geographic coordinates of Choryasi is: 21°06’40.7"N 72°45’53.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Choryasi
List of candididates contesting from Choryasi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sandip Desai
Party: BJP
Age: 50
Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry(Partnership)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 9.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 17.1 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 crore
Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh
Candidate name: Prakashbhai Vinodbhai Contractor
Party: AAP
Age: 53
Profession: Agriculture, Business
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 13.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 76 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 12.9 crore
Total income: Rs 20 lakh
Candidate name: Malkhan Ramkishor Varma
Party: BSP
Age: 38
Profession: Travels Agent
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 35000
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Vasava Vinodkumar
Party: Gana Suraksha Party
Age: 42
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 39.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 62000
Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 37.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh
Candidate name: Kantilal Nanubhai Patel
Party: INC
Age: 59
Profession: Farming, Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 25.9 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore
Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh
Candidate name: Arun Pathak (Gabbar)
Party: IND
Age: 39
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: Others
Total assets: Rs 19.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 19.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh
Candidate name: Shekh Sheru
Party: IND
Age: 34
Profession: Labor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 76000
Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sattar Pinjari
Party: IND
Age: 49
Profession: Tempo Rentor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh
Candidate name: Mansuri Aaisha
Party: Log Party
Age: 40
Profession: Business Grocery Store
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 68000
Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Prajapati Roshanlal Pyarelal
Party: National Maha Sabha Party
Age: 28
Profession: Saree Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh
Candidate name: Rabari Motibhai Varshibhai
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
Age: 36
Profession: Job Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 4 lakh
Candidate name: Chavada Hiteshbhai
Party: Sarvodaya Bharat Party
Age: 50
Profession: Sports Teacher
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 48.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 24.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh
Candidate name: Juber Kashim Ansari
Party: SP
Age: 32
Profession: General Store
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Illiterate
Total assets: Rs 1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
