Churah Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.1 Churah (चुराह) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Churah is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Churah election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Churah election result or click here for compact election results of Churah and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Churah go here.

Demographic profile of Churah:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.17%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 78823 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39769 were male and 38594 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Churah in 2022 is 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 68623 eligible electors, of which 35162 were male, 33461 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 61120 eligible electors, of which 31587 were male, 29533 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Churah in 2017 was 199. In 2012, there were 286 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Churah:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Hans Raj of BJP won in this seat defeating Surender Bhardwaj of INC by a margin of 4,944 which was 9.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hans Raj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Surinder Bhardwaj of INC by a margin of 2,211 votes which was 4.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1. Churah Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Churah:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Churah:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Churah are: Hans Raj (BJP), Nand Kumar Jaryal (AAP), Yashwant Singh (INC).

Voter turnout in Churah:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.38%, while it was 79.53% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.91% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Churah went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Churah constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Churah comprises of the following areas of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh: Churah Tehsil & Rajnagar KC of Chamba Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Churah constituency, which are: Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Dalhousie. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Doda district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Map location of Churah:

The geographic coordinates of Churah is: 32°54’08.3"N 76°15’24.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Churah

List of candididates contesting from Churah Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Hans Raj

Party: BJP

Age: 39

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 30.7 lakh

Candidate name: Nand Kumar Jaryal

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Yashwant Singh

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Earlier the Candidate was Govt. Employee, The Candidate has taken VRS and now he is un-employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 42984

Moveable assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 26000

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

