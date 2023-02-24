The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute has been a major political plank for the parties contesting in the February 27 Meghalaya assembly polls, more so, when it comes to striking a chord with the natives of the land and their rights.

News18 walked down to areas near Mukroh, the epicentre of the border clash which claimed six lives in the Assam police firing last November, and the flashpoint between people on both sides and the respective governments too.

Advertisement

The weary roads leading to Mukroh distinctively don the looks of underdevelopment and alienation. There were a few people on the roads in this border hamlet and few flags of AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) fluttering. There are no elections in Assam still the flags in the state villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border of Karbi Anglong almost rise the political temperature in early spring.

As we moved inside Mukroh into Meghalaya in the West Jaintia Hills of the state, the election mood was missing, though there were flags of political parties and corner meeting being held occasionally. People, too, were reluctant to speak, and, if someone did, it was in their own dialect, almost Greek.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee had visited these villages right after the firing incident where five people from the area died. All festivals and ceremonies in the state were cancelled till the end of December as mark of respect for the deceased. TMC declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and vouched to stand by the grieved and their concern, which got reflected in their election manifesto. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who lost one of his policemen in the firing, was quick to respond and instituted an inquiry and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased.

Advertisement

Mukroh village is located in Laskein subdivision of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya. It is situated 40km away from sub-district headquarter Laskein (tehsildar office) and 66km away from district headquarter Jowai. Mukroh has a total population of 1,977 peoples, out of which males are 1,000 while females are 977. The village’s literacy rate is 40.52%, out of which, 37% are males and 44.11% females are literate. There are about 380 houses in Mukroh village.

Advertisement

But the Assam government’s records show that Mukroh village is located in Donka Taluka of Karbi Anglong in Assam. The total geographical area of Mukroh village is 53 hectares, with the nearest police station located in Donka Tehsil. The villages adjoining Mukroh are Rongpangbong, Nongtirong, Wanpung, Rongkhelan, Sametan, Umkhirmi, Psiar, and Khatkhasala.

At a massive public meeting in Resubelpar recently, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma, assured the people that he would fight for the land snatched from them.

Advertisement

“We know this government viciously snatched the land, but I promise, I will give it back to the people after we form the government," mentioned Dr Sangma.

The BJP manifesto for the Meghalaya assembly elections promised to end the border conflicts with Assam through dialogue, saying it is not a fight between India and Pakistan but a dispute between two neighbouring states. “We promise to make Meghalaya a mega Meghalaya based on the motto of speed, scale and skill," the manifesto read.

Advertisement

Block 1 as the area is often referred to in the official records as one of six remaining dispute sectors along the Assam-Meghalaya border for which both the governments are yet to come to an agreement. The two states have identified 12 dispute areas along the interstate border. The first round of discussions on the border disputes was held in July 2021 and both states signed an MoU in March 2022 to resolve differences in six areas. Mukroh village is in the disputed Block 1 area along the interstate boundary. The remaining six disputed border areas between the two north-eastern states are in Block I in West Jaintia Hills district, Block 2 in Ri-Bhoi and Langpih in West Khasi Hills.

While returning from Mukroh, the election fever in the Assam portion of the border dominated by Khasi (dominant Meghalaya tribe) people was quite palpable. There were flags of all parties and enough evidences of election related corner meetings being held frequently.

“The Khasi people residing in Karbi Anglong border have voter ID of Meghalaya and that of Assam too. They don’t vote in Karbi Anglong elections but actively take part in elections of Meghalaya. Campaigning and election meeting are on full swing in Assam soil for the coming Meghalaya polls," Sarthe Fangsu, social worker from Rongseng village of Karbi Anglong along the interstate border, told News18.

“Nothing has changed much since November 22. Political parties contesting the Meghalaya assembly elections have been intensely campaigning in Mujem, Psiar, Kathkasla, Dingler, Modan and Mukroh villages in Karbi Anglong soil. We now doubt that the give and take policy between both the governments for the second round of settlement talks has actually been implemented, or why else campaign on the Assam soil. I went to Sansneng last Saturday, I saw endless election meetings by BJP, NPP, TMC and UDP too. NPP held a huge meeting in Mulaber village football field. In another area, the Congress, too, was holding their meeting. I have a photograph of these meetings," said Fangsu.

The locals even complained that people living in these Khasi villages on the Assam territory prefer to take benefits of government schemes from Meghalaya including electricity rather than those provided by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The Meghalaya State Election Department in 2021 had issued notices to people with dual voter cards. On August 6, 2021, the office of the West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner issued an order stating that “individuals allegedly possess dual voter cards in the states of Meghalaya and Assam, the booth-level officers are hereby ordered for an inquiry and undertaking field verification of all such existing dual enrolment cases and to take necessary action…" Meghalaya conducted a hearing of such voters in six different places – Wreang, Malongkona, Malapara, Athiabari, Lejadubi and Kyrshai.

“There are police outpost in Mokoilung and Jirikiding, still political parties are campaigning in Assam soil. Are we in an understanding while we say that we shall not part an inch of our land? Is there a conspiracy to make these people vote for Meghalaya? This is a political invasion in the name of elections. Why is the Assam government a mute spectator to this political invasion? The political parties have come much beyond the Mokoilung outpost and reached the hinterland. This is sad that the Khasi community people living in these area now are geared to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya elections," said Rensing Bey, ex-executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The Meghalaya cabinet after the tragic incident had given nod to setting of seven border police outposts including two in Mukroh and Jirikiding. Both the governments also decided to maintain status quo in the disputed area till the second phase of settlement is complete.

Read all the Latest Politics News here