'Come What May, There Will Be No Separate Greater Tipraland': Tripura CM Manik Saha to News18

With the Tripura assembly elections just a week away, News18 spoke to chief minister Dr Manik Saha about the alliance with Congress and how confident is he about the people’s mandate this time. Saha said the people of Tripura will vote for the BJP as they have witnessed development in the state during his governance.

He reiterated that the Opposition, Tipra Motha, is creating a divide between tribal and non-tribals in the state, and their demand for a separate Greater Tipraland will not be possible. He also criticised the party for having no ideology.

Saha, who was campaigning in his constituency, Town Bordowali, on Wednesday, called the Left-Congress alliance “unholy".

Edited interview:

Q: How is the ‘josh’ on ground?

A: My Josh is dependent on our Karyakartas. See how they are very much enthusiastic and happy. They want BJP to come back again. With the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are sure that BJP will come to power again in Tripura. We have worked hard and people will bless us.

Q: Why will people vote for BJP?

A: People will vote for us for development. We will come back because of development. People can see from airport to railways, we have done everything.

Q: Opposition says law and order is a big issue in Tripura. What do you have to say?

A: Have you seen any violence? I have not seen any broken party office. All this is baseless propaganda by the opposition. People know and will vote for us.

Q: What about the Left-Congress alliance?

A: It is an unholy alliance. Congress has tortured us for the last 35 years. Why will Congress vote for them? How they can go for an alliance? Congress will support us.

Q: What do you have to say on Tipra Motha – the regional party led by Royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma?

A: They do not have any ideology. We wanted an alliance for the welfare of tribal people, and Motha is not on mind. Come what may, there will be no separate Greater Tipraland.

