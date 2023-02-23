'Congress is BJP's B-Team': TMC Mouthpiece Attacks Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Meghalaya Elections

Trinamool Congress mouthpiece Jago Bangla attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for remarks against the party during his first election rally in Shillong. Gandhi had attacked the TMC alleging it was fighting elections in Meghalaya to ensure the BJP comes to power in the state.

In a sharp attack in response to Gandhi’s remarks, the editorial wrote, “NPP and BJP have government in Meghalaya. Despite so, Rahul Gandhi attacked TMC, which clearly shows Congress is BJP’s B-team. A person who lost his own seat is saying all this and is a seasonal politician." It also alleged that Congress cannot digest the fact that TMC is popular outside of West Bengal as well.

Gandhi’s remarks had come against the backdrop of the latest comments by Congress president Malikarjun Kharge that his party was in talks with other opposition parties and would lead an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to come to power at the Centre.

“You know the history of the TMC — the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC’s idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he claimed.

Earlier, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee had also hit back at Gandhi, saying the “irrelevance and incompetence" of the Congress had put them in a state of delirium. Banerjee is TMC’s national general secretary. He said Rahul Gandhi scion must revisit the politics of vanity instead of attacking TMC.

“Congress has failed to resist BJP. Their(Congress) irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of delirium. I urge Rahul Gandhi to revisit their politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn’t driven by money; it is people’s love that propels us," Banerjee said in a series of tweets.

“logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was it their idea to help the BJP? Rahul Gandhi’s statements against TMC is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India," he added.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought the ouster of both the BJP and the Congress which have been in power in Meghalaya for many years but have also been denying people of the state of their rights to development.

