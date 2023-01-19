Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Apologises For Prostitute Remark On Defectors

Senior Congress leader from Karnataka BK Hariprasad has apologised for his derogatory remark on party defectors. The leader apologised to the sex workers’ community for his ‘prostitute’ remark. BK Hariprasad, during his speech in Hosapete, compared Congress MLAs, who defected to BJP, with prostitutes. In his tweet, the senior Congress leader said his remarks created an unnecessary controversy.

“There is great respect for women and the sex worker community who live with self-respect," he said. He further said the reference to sex workers in his Hosapete speech was being misconstrued and created an unnecessary controversy. “I am sorry if my words, which are not malicious, have offended the sex worker community," he said in another tweet.

BK Hariprasad was in Hosapete as a part of an election campaign and remarked, “When you didn’t give a clear mandate, we formed a coalition government. We call by different names a woman who sells her body for food, we call her a prostitute. I leave it to you what you’ll call MLAs who sold themselves. Teach a lesson to local MLA in polls who sold everything including his self-respect ."

These remarks of the senior leader were said to be about former Congress MLA Anand Singh, who defected to the BJP in 2019. Singh and 16 other MLAs quit the alliance of the then Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka and switched allegiance to the saffron party. Reacting to his commnet, BJP spokesperson S Prakash condemned the remarks and said that “low-level words" and such comments “showed the culture" of the grand old party".

He referred to another instance where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was compared to a dog by a Congress leader. S Prakash said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is claiming that they will share the love, but when their leaders give these kinds of statements, I wonder what Rahul Gandhi has to say now."

