Home » News » Elections » Congress's 'Parivartan' Clock, Counting Down to BJP's Defeat, Switched Off After Party Sweeps Gujarat Polls

Congress's 'Parivartan' Clock, Counting Down to BJP's Defeat, Switched Off After Party Sweeps Gujarat Polls

The clock reportedly had slots for days, hours, min, and seconds and was switched off around 11.20 am

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The clock which was set up at the time of the announcement of the elections was counting down to Parivartan or a change in government. (Twitter@GabbbarSingh)
The clock which was set up at the time of the announcement of the elections was counting down to Parivartan or a change in government. (Twitter@GabbbarSingh)

A ‘parivartan’ clock stationed at Congress’s headquarters in Ahmedabad that was counting down to a BJP defeat was switched off hours after BJP took a giant lead in Gujarat assembly elections

The clock which was set up at the time of the announcement of the elections was counting down to “Parivartan" or a change in government. It reportedly had slots for days, hours, min, and seconds and was switched off around 11.20 am.

Presently, the BJP is heading for its best-ever tally in Gujarat, the current leads show the BJP ahead in 158 of Gujarat’s 182 seats. That would make it an all-time high, more than Congress’s record of 149 seats back in 1985.

Advertisement

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 percent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 percent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls. The state has 182 assembly seats, which makes 92 the simple majority mark that a party needs to secure to form a government.

Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 08, 2022, 13:51 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 13:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos