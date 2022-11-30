'Conspiracy': Bull Enters Congress Rally in Gujarat During Ashok Gehlot's Speech, Party Blames BJP

Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections next month, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was addressing a rally in Mehsana, which was disrupted when a bull entered the gathering. Soon after the incident, Gehlot tried to pacify the people present, and blamed the BJP saying it often attempts to disrupt Congress rallies by leaving a cow or a bull around.

A video from the day went viral on social media, where people could be seen panicking as the bull entered during Gehlot’s speech. The incident caused people to flee their seats and run about in fear.

Advertisement

The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats. “It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings," a Hindustan Times report quoted Gehlot as saying.

Voting will be held on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray.

Campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. Voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

Read all the Latest Politics News here