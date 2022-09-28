CR Patil, Vijay Rupani, Bhupendra Patel & Others: Meet 'Super 16' Tasked With Winning Gujarat for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is readying its plan to reach every corner of Gujarat with its micro-management strategy as the state gears up for year-end elections.

Under Mission Vijay Gujarat 2022, BJP’s top leadership has tasked state president CR Patil with hitting the ground with his top leaders and ministers — dubbed the army of ‘Super 16’ — to ensure the party’s victory in the state polls.

The party has formed a team of 16 state leaders from different castes to reach out to tribals, OBCs, Patidars and other castes that hold the power to swing votes in favour of the BJP.

Here are the ‘Super 16’ who will work towards guaranteeing the saffron surge in Gujarat:

• CR Patil: The state party chief, Patil is a well-known face in Gujarat. The third-term MP from Navsari in Gujarat, Patil replaced Jitu Vaghani as chief and is considered an effective parliamentarian who has used technology to push development works in his constituency and be in touch with voters. He has also been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice to coordinate development works in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.Bhupendra Patel: Born on July 15, 1962, in Ahmedabad, current chief minister Patel holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad. He started his political journey as a member in the Memnagar Municipality and became an MLA for the first time in 2017 by winning the election from Ghatlodia constituency.

• Pradeepsinh Vaghela: Vaghela was appointed the state secretary of BJP in 2016.

• Bhargava Bhatt: He is one of the current state general secretaries of Gujarat BJP.

• Rajni Patel: One of the general secretaries of Gujarat BJP and MLA from Mehsana’s Bechharaji Assembly

• Vinod Chavda: A state general secretary

• Jitu Vaghani: An MLA from Bhavnagar, Vaghani is a well-known Patidar leader from Saurashtra and former chief of the state BJP. He became an MLA for the first time in 2012.

• Harsh Sanghavi: State home minister in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet. Speaking exclusively to News18.com, Sanghavi had dared AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had campaigned in the poll-bound state recently, to compare the data on drug networks in Gujarat and Punjab.

• Shankar Chaudhary: Member of Legislative Assembly

• Ganpat Singh Vasava: One of the tribal faces of the party

• Vijay Rupani: Former chief minister and MLA from Rajkot-West, Rupani was born in Rangoon (now Yangon, Myanmar). He joined an RSS shakha as a schoolboy before graduating to the BJP via the Sangh’s students wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Rupani honed his political skills in the crucible of the Gujarat Navnirman agitation, a socio-political movement in 1974 by students and the middle-class against economic crisis and corruption in public life. After the first and only Gujarat woman chief minister Anandiben Patel resigned in August 2016 following allegations of inept handling of the Patidar and Dalit agitations, Rupani was catapulted to the hot seat.

• Nitin Patel: One of the oldest faces of the party and former deputy chief minister of Gujarat, Patel started his political career in the year 1977 when he became the Member of the Kadi Municipality. He was elected MLA from Mehsana in 2012 and 2017.

• Ranchhodbhai Mahijibhai Desai: Hailing from the Chanabhai Faldu-Patel community, Desai is also an MLA.

• Bhupendrasinh Chudasama: MLA from Dholka Vidhan Sabha of Ahmedabad

• Bhartiben Shial: National vice-president of BJP and Lok Sabha MP from Bhavnagar-Botad seat

• Bharat Boghra: Current vice-president of Gujarat BJP

The team will emphasise on micro-management on each seat, keeping in mind influential sections like Patidars, OBCs, and Adivasis.​

