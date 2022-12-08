Dalhousie Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dalhousie seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dhavinder Singh (BJP), Manish Sareen (AAP), Asha Kumari (INC), Rinku (IND), Ashok Kumar Bakaria (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.97% which is 1.43% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.4 Dalhousie (डलहौजी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Dalhousie is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Dalhousie election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dalhousie election result or click here for compact election results of Dalhousie and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dalhousie go here.

Demographic profile of Dalhousie:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 11.48%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.17%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75714 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38052 were male and 37119 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dalhousie in 2022 is 975 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 66669 eligible electors, of which 34186 were male, 32483 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 60828 eligible electors, of which 31757 were male, 29071 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dalhousie in 2017 was 230. In 2012, there were 232 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dalhousie:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Asha Kumari of INC won in this seat defeating D S Thakur of BJP by a margin of 556 which was 1.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Asha Kumari of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Renu of BJP by a margin of 7,365 votes which was 15.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 4. Dalhousie Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dalhousie:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dalhousie:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Dalhousie are: Dhavinder Singh (BJP), Manish Sareen (AAP), Asha Kumari (INC), Rinku (IND), Ashok Kumar Bakaria (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Dalhousie:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.97%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.54%, while it was 75.88% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1.43% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dalhousie went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dalhousie constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Dalhousie comprises of the following areas of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh: Salooni Tehsil; Bhalei Sub-Tehsil; PCs Sherpur, manola, Bhatoli, Rulyani, Bathri, Dalhousie, Banikhet of Banikhet KC, Dalhousie municipal Council & Dalhousie Cantonment Board of Dalhousie Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Dalhousie constituency, which are: Churah, Chamba, Bhattiyat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Map location of Dalhousie:

The geographic coordinates of Dalhousie is: 32°43’12.4"N 75°58’07.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dalhousie

List of candididates contesting from Dalhousie Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dhavinder Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 30.3 lakh

Candidate name: Manish Sareen

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Bsinessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Asha Kumari

Party: INC

Age: 67

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rinku

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 16.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar Bakaria

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 54

Profession: Self Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 70.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

