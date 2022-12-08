Danta Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Danta seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai (BJP), Bumbadiya Mahendrabhai Kesharabhai (AAP), Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi (INC), Dhrangi Kalabhai Mavabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.4% which is -4.03% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.10 Danta (દાંતા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Danta is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Danta election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Danta election result or click here for compact election results of Danta and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Danta go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Danta:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 52.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,803 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,325 were male and 1,25,475 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Danta in 2022 is 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,19,029 eligible electors, of which 1,13,013 were male, 1,06,016 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,468 eligible electors, of which 1,00,582 were male, 93886 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Danta in 2017 was 108. In 2012, there were 50 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Danta:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi of INC won in this seat defeating Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai of BJP by a margin of 24,652 which was 15.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kharadi Kantibhai Kalabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gamabhai Bhikhabhai Kharadi of BJP by a margin of 26,990 votes which was 18.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.64% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10. Danta Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Danta:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Danta:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Danta are: Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai (BJP), Bumbadiya Mahendrabhai Kesharabhai (AAP), Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi (INC), Dhrangi Kalabhai Mavabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Danta:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.43%, while it was 74.95% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Danta went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Danta constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Danta comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Amirgadh Taluka. 2. Danta Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Danta constituency, which are: Dhanera, Palanpur, Vadgam (SC), Kheralu, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST). This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

Map location of Danta:

The geographic coordinates of Danta is: 22°58’22.4"N 72°34’26.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Danta

List of candididates contesting from Danta Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 74.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Bumbadiya Mahendrabhai Kesharabhai

Party: AAP

Age: 70

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 71.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 41.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Candidate name: Dhrangi Kalabhai Mavabhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Danta election result or click here for compact election results of Danta and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Danta go here.

Read all the Latest News here