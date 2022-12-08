Darang Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Darang seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Puran Chand (BJP), Ramesh Kumar (BSP), Kaul Singh (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.27% which is -2.38% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.30 Darang (द्रंग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Darang is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Darang election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Darang election result or click here for compact election results of Darang and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Darang go here.

Demographic profile of Darang:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 14.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 91525 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 45688 were male and 44696 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Darang in 2022 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80208 eligible electors, of which 41061 were male, 39147 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72708 eligible electors, of which 37576 were male, 35132 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Darang in 2017 was 720. In 2012, there were 1020 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Darang:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Jawahar Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Kaul Singh of INC by a margin of 6,541 which was 10.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kaul Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jawahar Lal of BJP by a margin of 2,232 votes which was 3.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 30. Darang Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Darang:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Darang:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Darang are: Puran Chand (BJP), Ramesh Kumar (BSP), Kaul Singh (INC).

Voter turnout in Darang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.65%, while it was 78.51% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.38% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Darang went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Darang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Darang comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Padhar Tehsil; Aut Sub-Tehsil & KC Rehardhar of Sadar mandi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Darang constituency, which are: Jogindernagar, Baijnath, Kullu, Banjar, Seraj, Mandi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Darang:

The geographic coordinates of Darang is: 31°50’41.6"N 76°59’51.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Darang

List of candididates contesting from Darang Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Puran Chand

Party: BJP

Age: 65

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Kumar

Party: BSP

Age: 34

Profession: Carpenter and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 52.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kaul Singh

Party: INC

Age: 76

Profession: M.L.A. & Minister

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 11.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 63.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6 crore

Total income: Rs 62.7 lakh

