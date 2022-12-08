Dariapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dariapur seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (BJP), Tajmohammed Habibbhai Kureshi (AAP), Hasankhan Samsherkhan Pathan (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Mo Tahir Alimiya (Dhanwan Bharat Party), Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh (INC), Gulamrashul Gulamnabi Bagban (IND), Solanki Dipeshbhai Parmanandbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.01% which is -7.15% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.51 Dariapur (દરિયાપુર) (Dariyapur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Dariapur is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Dariapur election result

Demographic profile of Dariapur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.47%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,909 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,597 were male and 1,02,300 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dariapur in 2022 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,577 eligible electors, of which 1,00,758 were male, 94816 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,647 eligible electors, of which 91383 were male, 84263 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dariapur in 2017 was 17. In 2012, there were 69 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dariapur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen of INC won in this seat defeating Bharat Barot of BJP by a margin of 6,187 which was 4.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gyasuddin Habibuddin Shekh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Bharat Barot of BJP by a margin of 2,621 votes which was 2.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51. Dariapur Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dariapur:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dariapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dariapur are: Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain (BJP), Tajmohammed Habibbhai Kureshi (AAP), Hasankhan Samsherkhan Pathan (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Mo Tahir Alimiya (Dhanwan Bharat Party), Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh (INC), Gulamrashul Gulamnabi Bagban (IND), Solanki Dipeshbhai Parmanandbhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Dariapur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.16%, while it was 70.66% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.15% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dariapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dariapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. Dariapur comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 2, 3, 4, 16.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dariapur constituency, which are: Ellisbridge, Naranpura, Asarwa, Bapunagar, Jamalpur-Khadia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dariapur:

The geographic coordinates of Dariapur is: 24°16’13.1"N 72°44’03.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dariapur

List of candididates contesting from Dariapur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Socialwork and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 47.9 lakh

Candidate name: Tajmohammed Habibbhai Kureshi

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Hasankhan Samsherkhan Pathan

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 66

Profession: Transport and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 88.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.1 crore

Total income: Rs 35.8 lakh

Candidate name: Mo. Tahir Alimiya

Party: Dhanwan Bharat Party

Age: 34

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 61000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.9 lakh

Candidate name: Gulamrashul Gulamnabi Bagban

Party: IND

Age: 68

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5500

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Solanki Dipeshbhai Parmanandbhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 36757

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dariapur election result or click here for compact election results of Dariapur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dariapur go here.

