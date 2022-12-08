Daskroi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Daskroi seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Babubhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP), Kirankumar Sureshchandra Patel (AAP), Parihar Rajeshsing Jesingbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Umedji Budhaji Zala (INC), Kanani Dhruvinbhai Narsinhbhai (IND), Goswami Vishnugiri Somgiri (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.44% which is -7.47% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.57 Daskroi (દસક્રોઈ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Daskroi is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Daskroi election result

Demographic profile of Daskroi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,91,304 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,04,050 were male and 1,87,245 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Daskroi in 2022 is 918 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,615 eligible electors, of which 1,63,371 were male, 1,48,243 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,147 eligible electors, of which 1,28,185 were male, 1,13,962 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Daskroi in 2017 was 208. In 2012, there were 166 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Daskroi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Babubhai Jamnadas Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai of INC by a margin of 45,065 which was 20.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.57% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Babubhai Jamnadas of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Baraiya Laxmanbhai Ambalal of INC by a margin of 37,633 votes which was 21.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 57. Daskroi Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Daskroi:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Daskroi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Daskroi are: Babubhai Jamnadas Patel (BJP), Kirankumar Sureshchandra Patel (AAP), Parihar Rajeshsing Jesingbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Umedji Budhaji Zala (INC), Kanani Dhruvinbhai Narsinhbhai (IND), Goswami Vishnugiri Somgiri (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Daskroi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.91%, while it was 71.88% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.47% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Daskroi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Daskroi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Daskroi comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - Naroda (oG) 45, Nikol (oG) 46. 2. Daskroi Taluka (Part) Villages - Hanspura, enasan, Bilasiya, Pardhol, Vahelal, Huka, Navarangpura, Zanu, lalpur, Bharkunda, Pasunj, Kubadthal, Bhuvaldi, Kuha, Chandial, Kanial, Vadod, Bhavda, Harnivav, undrel, Ranodra, Govindada, Chavlaj, Bhuval, Hirapur, Badodara, Geratpur, Ropda, Aslali, laxmipura, Kamod, Vanzar, Badrabad, Visalpur, Bakrol Badrabad, Paldi Kankaj, ode, Gamdi, Devdi, Istolabad, Barejdi, Chosar, Jetalpur, Giramtha, miroli, Kasindara, Bhat, Navapura, Timba, mahijda, Vasai, Naj, Bareja, mithiya, Kathwada , Fatewadi, lambha (CT), Nandej (CT).

A total of eleven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Daskroi constituency, which are: Dholka, Vejalpur, Vatva, Mehmedabad, Sanand, Gandhinagar South, Dahegam, Kapadvanj, Danilimda, Nikol, Naroda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Daskroi:

The geographic coordinates of Daskroi is: 23°02’39.1"N 71°49’13.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Daskroi

List of candididates contesting from Daskroi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Babubhai Jamnadas Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 74

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 81.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 59.9 crore

Total income: Rs 3.1 crore

Candidate name: Kirankumar Sureshchandra Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 23.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 19.5 crore

Total income: Rs 22.6 lakh

Candidate name: Parihar Rajeshsing Jesingbhai

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 47

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Umedji Budhaji Zala

Party: INC

Age: 35

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 74.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Kanani Dhruvinbhai Narsinhbhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Goswami Vishnugiri Somgiri

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 58

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 65 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

