Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dehra seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ramesh Chand (BJP), Manish Kumar (AAP), Harbans Singh (BSP), Dr Rajesh Sharma (INC), Hoshyar Singh (IND), Varun Kumar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.94% which is -0.75% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.10 Dehra (देहरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Dehra is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Dehra election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dehra election result or click here for compact election results of Dehra and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dehra go here.

Demographic profile of Dehra:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 85263 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41412 were male and 42011 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dehra in 2022 is 1014 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 76522 eligible electors, of which 38486 were male, 38036 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 70424 eligible electors, of which 35559 were male, 34865 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dehra in 2017 was 1029. In 2012, there were 2089 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dehra:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Hoshyar Singh of IND won in this seat defeating Ravinder Singh Ravi of BJP by a margin of 3,914 which was 7.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 43.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravinder Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yog Raj of IND by a margin of 15,293 votes which was 32.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10. Dehra Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dehra:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dehra:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Dehra are: Ramesh Chand (BJP), Manish Kumar (AAP), Harbans Singh (BSP), Dr Rajesh Sharma (INC), Hoshyar Singh (IND), Varun Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Dehra:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.94%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.69%, while it was 66.92% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.75% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dehra went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dehra constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Dehra comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Haripur, PCs Amb, Dehra, Paisa, muhal, Dhawala, Kundali, Paloti & Barota of Dehra KC, Dehra Nagar Panchayat, PCs Sunehat, Bara, Naleti, Bharoon, Har, Dhalliara & Bihan of Dhalliara KC, PCs Badhal, Gheori, Beh & Chanor of Badhal KC of Dehra Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Dehra constituency, which are: Fatehpur, Jawali, Shahpur, Kangra, Nagrota, Jawalamukhi, Jaswan-Pragour. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dehra:

The geographic coordinates of Dehra is: 31°59’05.3"N 76°06’51.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dehra

List of candididates contesting from Dehra Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ramesh Chand

Party: BJP

Age: 71

Profession: Social Service & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 93.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 57 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.4 lakh

Candidate name: Manish Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Retired From Indian Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Harbans Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 60

Profession: Retired From Army

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 39.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Rajesh Sharma

Party: INC

Age: 56

Profession: Doctor, Healthcare Service Provider

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 61.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 57 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Hoshyar Singh

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 33.4 lakh

Candidate name: Varun Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

