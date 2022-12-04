Delhi MCD Election LIVE Updates: Stage Set for High-Stakes Civic Polls, Voting to Begin at 8am; All Markets Across City Closed Today

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 07:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are among the top priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections in its manifesto released on Saturday.
Bringing down the level of air and water pollution is the party’s top-most priority, followed by “restoring communal harmony" in the union territory and doubling the income of municipalities to meet their responsibilities. READ MORE
The announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections has spurred political parties into action with each targeting the other over a host of issues such as sanitation, the Capital’s towering garbage dumps, corruption, and corporation taxes. The polls came over eight months after they were meant to be called and at a time when high-profile assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal are underway. READ MORE
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was envisaged by policy-makers around a decade after India’s independence and began its journey in April 1958 with 80 councillors, according to archival records.
As per old documents and reports accessed by PTI, and views of many experts, the MCD was modelled on the lines of the ‘Bombay Municipal Corporation’, and was set up after amalgamating several local bodies and administrative committees. READ MORE
The election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the national capital will be held on Sunday concluding the high-voltage fight between the AAP, BJP and Congress.
The polling will be the first civic body election in Delhi after the fresh delimitation exercise. The election which will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. READ MORE
Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Matiala Village, Delhi. Voting to begin at 8 am.
Congress candidate Shagun Bhadana, contesting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election from ward no 22 of Rohini B, has lodged a complaint before the returning officer against BJP candidate Komal Vashisht for allegedly fooling voters by projecting herself as doctor. Bhadana has alleged in her complaint that Vashisht has prefixed ‘Dr’ to her name and presenting herself as doctor during the campaigning and “thus fooled the voters".
“Komal Vashisht who is contesting MCD elections on BJP Ticket from Ward No 22 Rohini-B, has violated model code of conduct and also has committed a criminal breach of trust by adding Dr before her name. She is not a qualified doctor. Only a qualified doctor such as an MBBS can write Dr before her name," reads the complaint.
Around 40,000 police personnel, 20,000 home guards as well as 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police forces will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on Sunday. Sixty drones will also be used to ensure law and order in sensitive areas, police said.
Increasing visibility, preventing the chances of communal flare-ups and checking candidates from luring voters by illegal means will be the focus of the police for the civic elections in 250 wards. A general briefing and rehearsals have been conducted for the police, paramilitary, battalion force and home guards to ensure smooth execution of security arrangements.
All wholesale and retail markets in the national capital will remain closed on December 4 in view of the civic body polls here, a traders’ body said on Saturday. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said popular markets, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar among others will remain closed.
Ahead of the MCD polls, a total of 68 model polling stations and a similar number of ‘pink booths’ have been set up to provide a quality experience to the voters, officials said on Saturday. Around 1.45 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.
The polls will be held for 250 wards of the civic body, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.
Delhi MCD Election Live Updates: The stage is set for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MDC) elections in the national capital on Sunday, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for it. To ensure a free and fair poll, 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in Delhi for the polls.
The state election commission also brought in 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to help CAPF and local police to maintain law and order across the city on Sunday. For the MCD polls, “nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed”, a senior police official said.
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of MDC, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. For the election that are largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress, polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.
According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons.
This is the first civic polls being held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and as per data shared by officials, 3360 booths, spanning 493 locations, have been identified in critical or sensitive categories.
Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations covering all eleven assembly segments, have been established for quality experience of voters, poll officials said.
This is also the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.
Authorities have set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations — NDMC, SDMC and EDMC — in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.
The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. With the announcement of the MCD polling date on November 4 by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in the national capital from that day itself.
Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. The high-decibel campaigning for the December 4 polls, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest, concluded on Friday.
Giving campaigns of their parties one final push on Friday, BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the civic body.
According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a few days ahead of the polls, the BJP has the highest number of millionaire candidates in the fray, followed by the AAP and the Congress.
Of the top three richest candidates, two from the BJP and one from the AAP. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.
