Daryaganj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.142

Ward No.142 Daryaganj (दर‍ियागंज) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Jangpura Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Daryaganj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Daryaganj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Daryaganj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Daryaganj was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Daryaganj candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Daryaganj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sarika Chaudhary (AAP), Lalit Bhambhry (BJP), Farhad Suri (INC).

MLA and MP of Daryaganj

Praveen Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 41. Jangpura Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Daryaganj is a part.

Demographic profile of Daryaganj

According to the delimitation report, Daryaganj ward has a total population of 44,956 of which 8,037 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.88% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Daryaganj ward

The following areas are covered under the Daryaganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ansari Road, Darya Ganj; Area Between Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg:Ring Road; Bela Village, Mool Chand Basti Part Ii, Raj Ghat Power House Stataion Qtr. Vikas Marg Near Balmiki Basti; Parda Bagh, Darya Ganj; Raj Ghat Power House Stataion Qtr. Vikas Marg Near Balmiki Basti; Ring Road:Raj Ghat (Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi, Indira Gandhi Samadhi, Shanti Van,; Vikram Nagar; Village Nagli Razapur; Amar Colony (Near Railway Line, Tilak Bridge) Anna Nagar; East Nizamuddin Iti Arab Ki Sarai; East Nizamuddin Iti Arab Ki Sarai, Sunder Nagar (Mathura Road) Sunder Nagar; Jangpura-A Jangpura-B (Mathura Road) Bonglow Block B, C; Janta Camp Pragati Maidan, Sidharth Basti Sarai Kale Khan; Siddhartha Basti; Tilak Bridge Rly. Qtrs. Railway Staff Qtrs.Mathura Road (Pragati Maidan) Hafiz Nagar Near Pragati Maidan; Vill- Nizamuddin; West Niz. ( Matura Road) Block-A, B, C, D; Bhogal.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 142. Daryaganj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sarika Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 4; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 40,45,359; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lalit Bhambhry; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,07,63,137; Total liabilities: Rs 14,00,000.

Candidate name: Farhad Suri; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 5; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 40,46,620; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

