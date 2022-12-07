Hauz Khas ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.148

Ward No.148 Hauz Khas (हौज खास) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Hauz Khas went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Hauz Khas corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Hauz Khas ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Hauz Khas was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Hauz Khas candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Hauz Khas ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kamal Bhardwaj (AAP), Sumitra Dahiya (BJP), Sunil Kumar Gupta (BSP), Pawan Vashisht (INC).

MLA and MP of Hauz Khas

Somnath Bharti of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 43. Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Hauz Khas is a part.

Demographic profile of Hauz Khas

According to the delimitation report, Hauz Khas ward has a total population of 45,509 of which 4,368 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.6% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Hauz Khas ward

The following areas are covered under the Hauz Khas ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Aurbindo Marg Aurbindo Janta Flats, I.I.T Campus, Vaishali Apartment, Ncert Aurbindo Marg, Village Adchini(Aurbindo Marg); I.I.T Campus, Vaishali Apartment; I.I.T Campus, Vaishali Apartment, Village Adchini(Aurbindo Marg); Jia Sarai Village; Aiims Type Ii; Gautam Nagar And Parjapat Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Hardev Puri,; Gulmohar Enclave; Gulmohar Park Block A-D; Gulmohar Park, Block A-D; Hauz Kahas Block- A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, X, Y, Z; Hauz Khas Sfs Apprtment. Block G, H; Maszid Moth; Mayfare Garden, Appartment Block Abc; Mayfare Garden, Padmani Enclave; Neeti Bagh, Dda Sfs Flats; Police Colony Hauz Khas; South Ex Part Ii Block G; Uday Park, Neeti Bagh Block-A; Yusuf Sarai, Harijan Basti.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 148. Hauz Khas ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kamal Bhardwaj; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 46,14,647; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sumitra Dahiya; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,36,04,745; Total liabilities: Rs 54,10,304.

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar Gupta; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,07,04,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pawan Vashisht; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 69,12,890; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

