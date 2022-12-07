Kotla Mubarakpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.147

Ward No.147 Kotla Mubarakpur (कोटला मुबारकपुर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kotla Mubarakpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kotla Mubarakpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kotla Mubarakpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kotla Mubarakpur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kotla Mubarakpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Kotla Mubarakpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rinku Mittal (AAP), Kusum Lata (BJP), Renu (INC), Bimlesh (IND).

MLA and MP of Kotla Mubarakpur

Madan Lal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 42. Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kotla Mubarakpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Kotla Mubarakpur

According to the delimitation report, Kotla Mubarakpur ward has a total population of 49,669 of which 11,030 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 22.21% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kotla Mubarakpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Kotla Mubarakpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mahavir Nagar, Sukhdev Nagar; Ali Gunj; Amrit Nagar; Arjun Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Punjabi Bazar; Bhagwan Gali, Khevpur Village (Kotla), Kotla Mubarakpur - I, Ii, Nanak Chand Basti, Ravi Dass Basti (Kotla Mubarakpur), Rishi Nagar (Kotla Mubarakpur); Bhola Nagar (Kotla); “Ina Colony-A(Pkt) Block -A, B, C, F, Rajya Sabha Residential Locality, Airport Authority Residence, Pocket A, Block-B, C;" Joodh Bagh Village,, Subhash Market, Prem Gali 01-06; South Extn. Part -I, Block-A, B, C, D, F, H, J; Tyag Raj Nagar (Prem Nagar) And Prem Nagar, Slum T. Huts.; Wazir Nagar Kotla Mubarakpur; South Extn.Ii Police Colony Block, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, M, O, P.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 147. Kotla Mubarakpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rinku Mittal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,23,73,956; Total liabilities: Rs 2,69,96,612.

Candidate name: Kusum Lata; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,69,63,101; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Renu; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 36,32,000; Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000.

Candidate name: Bimlesh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,60,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

