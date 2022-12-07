Malviya Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.149

Ward No.149 Malviya Nagar (मालवीय नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Malviya Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Malviya Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Malviya Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Malviya Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Malviya Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Malviya Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Leena Kumar (AAP), Nandani Sharma (BJP), Tabassum Fatima Siddiqui (INC), Sana Saifi (NCP).

MLA and MP of Malviya Nagar

Somnath Bharti of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 43. Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Malviya Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Malviya Nagar

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Malviya Nagar ward has a total population of 62,475 of which 5,106 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.17% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Malviya Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Malviya Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Aurabindo Marg(Mahrauli Road) Police Qtrs, Navjivan Vihar Housing Society, S.T.C, Mmtc Housing Society Type-C; Begumpur Village; Bhavishya Nidhi Enclave; Gitanjali Co-Op Housing Society Near Link Road) Block A, B, C, D, E; Kalu Sarai Village (Near Begumpur); Malviya Nagar Block-1-11; Malviya Nagar Block-12-19, A, C, D; Navketan Group Housing Society Block A-1, A-2, B-1 To B-5; S.T.C, Mmtc Housing Society Type-C; Sarvapriya Vihar; Sarvodya Enclave.Block A, B, C, D; Shivalik Block-A, Including Gitanjali Co-Op Housing Society Block-F; Shivalik Block-B, C Indira Camp T.Huts; Vijay Mandal Enclave Sfs Flats; Hauz Rani Extn. Jahanpanah Mohalla, Toot Sarai Village, Village Hauz Rani; Malviya Nagar Block 90, B2; Malviya Nagar Block B, P; Malviya Nagar Block E-1, E-7, E-8, E-9; Malviya Nagar Block E-2, E-6; Malviya Nagar Block- F-1, F-3, F-4, F-7, F-8, F-11; Malviya Nagar Block- F-2, F-5, F-6, F-9, F-10, F-12; Malviya Nagar Block G1, G2, G3, G4; Malviya Nagar Block G5, G7, K-1 To K-4; Malviya Nagar Block H-1, G-13, G-15, G-16; Malviya Nagar Block- H-3, H-4, H-9; Malviya Nagar Block L; Malviya Nagar Block M; Malviya Nagar Block N, B1; Malviya Nagar Block No. G-10, G-11, G-14, G-17; Malviya Nagar Block No. G-6, G-8, G-9; Malviya Nagar Block No.80; Malviya Nagar Block, H-13, H-14, H-15, H-18; Malviya Nagar Block, H-2-, H-5, H-6, H-7, H-8, H-10, H-11, H-12; Malviya Nagar Block-L(Ab), H-16, H-17; Malviya Nagar, Ganpati Apartment, Block-D; Shivalik Block-C Balmiki Camp T-Huts; Villege Khirki, Dda Flats.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 149. Malviya Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Leena Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,54,37,167; Total liabilities: Rs 13,95,405.

Candidate name: Nandini Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 49,84,38,258; Total liabilities: Rs 2,09,49,540.

Candidate name: Tabassum Fatima Siddiqui; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 45,62,392; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Sana Saifi; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,36,800; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here