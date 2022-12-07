Rajinder Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.141

Ward No.141 Rajinder Nagar (राज‍िन्‍दर नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Rajinder Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Rajinder Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Rajinder Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Rajinder Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Rajinder Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Rajinder Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Arti Chawla (AAP), Manika Nischal (BJP), Cheena Malik (INC).

MLA and MP of Rajinder Nagar

Durgesh Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 39. Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Rajinder Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Rajinder Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Rajinder Nagar ward has a total population of 62,224 of which 10,420 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.75% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Rajinder Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Rajinder Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ajmal Khan Road, Arya Samaj Road, Gurudwara Road, Padam Singh Road; Andh Vidyalaya Marg, Nr. Sai Vatika, Shankar Road, New Rajinder Nagar.; Arya Samaj Road, Abdul Rehman Road, Padam Singh Road, Sat Bharama Road, Pusa Lane Gurudwara Road,; Arya Samaj Road, Abdul Rehman Road, Padam Singh Road, Sat Bharama Road, Pusa Lane Gurudwara Road,, Dr. S.K. Srishna Marg, Rajender Nagar B Block, Janak Vihar Delhi (Hansrajan Enclave) Ridge Area Todapur Rd. Pusa; Bada Bazar, Road; Balmiki Colony, Maharishi Balmiki Marg, Tank Road; Banga Mandir Marg, Maharishi Balmiki Marg Gali No. 3, 4 5, 6, 8, 9; Cheta Ram Road, Old Rajinder Nagar; Cr Warm Marg; Cr. Varan Marg; East Baba Prove Singh Marg; Gurdwara Ravidas Marg; Guru Ravi Das Marg, Vikram Chander Chatterjee Marg, Gali No. 7, 8, 9.; Gurudwara Road, Arya Samaj Road East Ganga Ram Hospital Road, West Staff Quaters; Gurudwara Road, Arya Samaj Road, Abdul Aziz Road; Hemu Kalami Marg Block 19 Bada Bazar Marg Old Rajinder Nagar; Hemu Kalani Marg.Yashoda Dairy Chowk; Maharaja Pratap Road, Guru Nanak Market, Pusa Road; Maharaja Pratap Road, Saraswati Marg; New Rajinder Nagar Dda Fltas, Staff Quaters, Double Storey Flats, R, J Blk; North Ram Nath Marg; North East Shankar Road, South Pamposh Road West; North Saravadi Gandhi Marg, South Henw Kalani Marg; North-Tank Road, S-5A Block, Sat Nagar, West Ganga Mandir Marg, East Mharishi Balmiki Marg; Npl Blocks E, Multistory Appartments; Old Rajender Nagar, Shankar Road; Old Rajinder Nagar East Baba Phove Singh Marg; Padam Singh Road, Abdul Aziz Road, Arya Samaj Road; Padam Singh Road, Ajmal Khan Road, Saraswati Marg,; Pusa Road, Abdul Aziz Road, Krishna Dal Road, Arya Samaj Road; Pusa Road, Ajmal Khan Road, Radio Market, Saraswati Marg; Pusa Road, Shankar Road, Old Rajinder Ngr.; Ram Nath Marg Shankar Road, D Block Raskiya Virja Madhka Society.; Shankar Road, Rajinder Nagar Bazar Marg, Block-4D, 4B,, 4, 5, 12; South Shankar Road; S-Shankar Road, Ns Ganga Ram H. Rd; Dasghara Village, Dda Flats (Dasghara ), Blk 73, 77,; Dasghara Village, Dda Flats (Dasghara ), Blk 73, 77,, Todapur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 141. Rajinder Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Arti Chawla; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,65,76,060; Total liabilities: Rs 3,15,88,262.

Candidate name: Manika Nischal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 24,85,696; Total liabilities: Rs 2,57,858.

Candidate name: Cheena Malik; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 61,11,248; Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000.

