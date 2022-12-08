Deodar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Deodar seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan (BJP), Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary (AAP), Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar (BSP), Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya (INC), Nayansinh Narsinhbhai Padhar (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 74.02% which is -3.36% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.14 Deodar (દિયોદર) (Diodar, Diyodar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Deodar is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Deodar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Deodar election result or click here for compact election results of Deodar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Deodar go here.

Demographic profile of Deodar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,187 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,033 were male and 1,20,154 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deodar in 2022 is 903 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,15,498 eligible electors, of which 1,14,343 were male, 1,01,154 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,642 eligible electors, of which 99865 were male, 89777 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Deodar in 2017 was 147. In 2012, there were 29 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Deodar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of BJP by a margin of 972 which was 0.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rabari Govabhai Hamirabhai of INC by a margin of 20,809 votes which was 13.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 14. Deodar Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Deodar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Deodar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Deodar are: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan (BJP), Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary (AAP), Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar (BSP), Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya (INC), Nayansinh Narsinhbhai Padhar (Praja Vijay Paksh).

Voter turnout in Deodar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.38%, while it was 82.17% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.36% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Deodar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Deodar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.14. Deodar comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Deodar Taluka. 2. Deesa Taluka (Part) Villages - Jadiyali, Bhadra, Nandla, Ghana, Bhakadiyal, Kotda, Dhunsol, Dhroba, Kherola, Pechhdal, Sarat, Kamodi, Deka, Vasna (Kuda), Jasara, Kuda, Chekra, Kamoda, Devsari, Zenal, Nani, Jhakol, matu, Dodana, moral, lakhani, Vasna (Vatam), manaki, Agthala, Chitroda, Katarva, Gamdi, Varnoda, Godha, mota Kapra, Nana Kapra, Vakvada, Dharanva, Shergadh, Peplu, Taleganj, Balodhar, Gharnal Nani, Gharnal moti, Nesda Juna, Nesda Nava, Ramvas, Paldi, Ratanpura, Soyla, Nava Bhildi, Bhildi.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Deodar constituency, which are: Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Deesa, Kankrej. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Deodar:

The geographic coordinates of Deodar is: 24°15’14.8"N 71°51’31.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Deodar

List of candididates contesting from Deodar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Keshaji Shivaji Chauhan

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Bhemabhai Ragnathbhai Chaudhary

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 48.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mansungbhai Mashrubhai Parmar

Party: BSP

Age: 33

Profession: Labour, Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivabhai Amarabhai Bhuriya

Party: INC

Age: 69

Profession: Farming And Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 91.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 36 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 54.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nayansinh Narsinhbhai Padhar

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 40

Profession: Veterinary Doctor (Animals Doctor)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 21.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.8 lakh

