Dhanera Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dhanera seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Bhagvanbhai Hajabhai Patel (BJP), Sureshkumar Trikamaji Devda (AAP), Prakashbhai Revabhai Solanki (BSP), Nathabhai Hegolabhai Patel (INC), Dalpatji Kesarji Chauhan (IND), Dineshbhai Pataji Chauhan (IND), Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai (IND), Lashabhai Lavajibhai Bajag (JD(S)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.12% which is -0.69% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.9 Dhanera (ધાનેરા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Dhanera is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Dhanera election result

Demographic profile of Dhanera:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.92%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,775 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,40,270 were male and 1,28,503 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanera in 2022 is 916 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,29,012 eligible electors, of which 1,21,587 were male, 1,07,423 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,586 eligible electors, of which 1,08,237 were male, 98349 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhanera in 2017 was 68. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhanera:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Nathabhai Hegolabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Desai Mavjibhai Maganbhai of BJP by a margin of 2,093 which was 1.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Joitabhai Kasnabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Purohit Vasantbhai Ranchhodji of BJP by a margin of 30,291 votes which was 19.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9. Dhanera Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dhanera:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhanera:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dhanera are: Bhagvanbhai Hajabhai Patel (BJP), Sureshkumar Trikamaji Devda (AAP), Prakashbhai Revabhai Solanki (BSP), Nathabhai Hegolabhai Patel (INC), Dalpatji Kesarji Chauhan (IND), Dineshbhai Pataji Chauhan (IND), Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai (IND), Lashabhai Lavajibhai Bajag (JD(S)).

Voter turnout in Dhanera:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.81%, while it was 76.84% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.69% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhanera went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dhanera constituency:

Assembly constituency No.9. Dhanera comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Dhanera Taluka. 2. Palanpur Taluka (Part) Village - Jorapura Bhakhar. 3. Dantiwada Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhanera constituency, which are: Tharad, Deodar, Deesa, Palanpur, Danta (ST). This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jalore and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan.

Map location of Dhanera:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanera is: 24°30’51.5"N 72°10’02.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhanera

List of candididates contesting from Dhanera Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Bhagvanbhai Hajabhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Animal Husbandry & Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sureshkumar Trikamaji Devda

Party: AAP

Age: 30

Profession: Agriculture Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 34.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 34.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 9.8 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Revabhai Solanki

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Advocate & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nathabhai Hegolabhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 76

Profession: Agriculture & Business & Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total income: Rs 13.7 lakh

Candidate name: Dalpatji Kesarji Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Agriculture & Jewellers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10246

Moveable assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Dineshbhai Pataji Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 63.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 27.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 35.8 crore

Total income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: Lashabhai Lavajibhai Bajag

Party: JD(S)

Age: 61

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

