Dhanpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dhanpur seat in Tripura. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shyamal Chakraborty (CPM), Premjit Sinha (IND), Neel Kamal Saha (TMC), Debabrata Bhattacharjee (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.57% which is -4.05% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.23 Dhanpur (ধনপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Dhanpur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Dhanpur election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Dhanpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhanpur go here.

Demographic profile of Dhanpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 26.87%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 50141 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,941 were male and 24,200 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanpur in 2023 is 933 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 43863 eligible electors, of which 22,859 were male, 21,004 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 38818 eligible electors, of which 20,348 were male, 18,470 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Dhanpur in 2018 was 51. In 2013, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhanpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Manik Sarkar of CPM won in this seat defeating Pratima Bhoumik of BJP by a margin of 5441 which was 13.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 53.82% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manik Sarkar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Shah Alam of INC by a margin of 6017 votes which was 16.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 57.1% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23. Dhanpur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Dhanpur:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhanpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Dhanpur are: Shyamal Chakraborty (CPM), Premjit Sinha (IND), Neel Kamal Saha (TMC), Debabrata Bhattacharjee (BJP).

Voter turnout in Dhanpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 92.62%, while it was 96.07% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.05% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhanpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dhanpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.23. Dhanpur comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Dhanpur, Kathalia, Nidaya and Taibandal Tehsils; and mohanbhog, Telkajla, Jharjharia and Barpathar mouzas in Telkajla Tehsil in Sonamura Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Dhanpur constituency, which are: Nalchar, Sonamura, Kakraban-Salgarh, Rajnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Dhanpur:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanpur is: 23°22’58.4"N 91°20’37.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhanpur

List of candidates contesting from Dhanpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rakesh Sukla Das

Party: IND

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pratima Bhoumik

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 78.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kaushik Chanda

Party: CPM

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 25.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Habil Mia

Party: TMC

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Profession: Farmer

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 20.8 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bappi Debnath

Party: IND

Age: 32

Gender: Male

Profession: Pvt. Job

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amiya Dayal Noatia

Party: TMP

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employee

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhanpur election result or click here for compact election results of Dhanpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhanpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here