Dharamshala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dharamshala seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rakesh Kumar (BJP), Kulwant Singh Rana (AAP), Sudhir Sharma (INC), Subhash Chand Shukla (IND), Abhay Kumar Ashok (IND), Vipan Kumar Nehria (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.92% which is -5.43% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.18 Dharamshala (धर्मशाला) (Dharamsala) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Dharamshala is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharamshala election result or click here for compact election results of Dharamshala and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dharamshala go here.

Demographic profile of Dharamshala:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 83829 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41476 were male and 41418 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharamshala in 2022 is 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 74863 eligible electors, of which 38320 were male, 36543 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 64598 eligible electors, of which 33693 were male, 30905 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharamshala in 2017 was 404. In 2012, there were 1609 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dharamshala:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kishan Kapoor of BJP won in this seat defeating Sudhir Sharma of INC by a margin of 2,997 which was 5.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sudhir Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kishan Kapoor of BJP by a margin of 5,000 votes which was 10.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.64% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18. Dharamshala Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dharamshala:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dharamshala:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Dharamshala are: Rakesh Kumar (BJP), Kulwant Singh Rana (AAP), Sudhir Sharma (INC), Subhash Chand Shukla (IND), Abhay Kumar Ashok (IND), Vipan Kumar Nehria (IND).

Voter turnout in Dharamshala:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.35%, while it was 73.9% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.43% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dharamshala went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dharamshala constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. Dharamshala comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: KC Dharamshala-1, PCs Bagli, Gamroo, Chetru, Sakoh, Dharamshala of Dharamshala-2 KC, Dharamshala municipal Council, mant Khas Census Town & Yol Cantonment Board of Dharamshala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Dharamshala constituency, which are: Bharmour, Palampur, Nagrota, Kangra, Shahpur,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dharamshala:

The geographic coordinates of Dharamshala is: 32°13’42.2"N 76°22’44.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dharamshala

List of candididates contesting from Dharamshala Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rakesh Kumar

Party: BJP

Age: 44

Profession: Govt. Contractor, Partner in Liquor shop L.Unit No. 11 of Dharamshala-1 Circle at Khanyara

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 83.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 52.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kulwant Singh Rana

Party: AAP

Age: 67

Profession: Govt. Pensioner of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla and Hotel Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Total income: Rs 27.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sudhir Sharma

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Politician and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 8.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 60.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Total income: Rs 19.9 lakh

Candidate name: Subhash Chand Shukla

Party: IND

Age: 69

Profession: Retired Excise officer from H.P. State

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhay Kumar Ashok

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Pension (Retd. Medical Officer)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 97.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 84.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.8 lakh

Candidate name: Vipan Kumar Nehria

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Businessmen (Hotelier)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 82.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Total income: Rs 11.1 lakh

