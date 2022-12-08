Dhari Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a vLive election result updates of Dhari seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai (Kakadiya J V ) (BJP), Satasiya Kantibhai Shambhubhai (AAP), Kirtikumar Kanubhai Borisagar (INC), Parmar Imranbhai Valibhai (IND), Chaturbhai Parshotambhai Rudani (IND), Vala Upendrabhai Valkubhai (IND), Payal Bhavin Patel (JD(S)), Vijaybhai Amrutbhai Chavda (Log Party), Sojitra Hiteshbhai Gobarbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Sureshbhai Dilubhai Parmar (Rashtriya Power Party), Bhupatbhai Chhaganbhai Unava (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 52.83% which is -7.24% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.94 Dhari (ધારી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Amreli district of Gujarat. Dhari is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dhari election result or click here for compact election results of Dhari and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dhari go here.

Demographic profile of Dhari:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,037 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,090 were male and 1,06,940 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhari in 2022 is 921 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,11,917 eligible electors, of which 1,10,264 were male, 1,01,648 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,517 eligible electors, of which 1,02,090 were male, 92427 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhari in 2017 was 72. In 2012, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dhari:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, J V Kakadiya of INC won in this seat defeating Dilip Sanghani of BJP by a margin of 15,336 which was 12.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kotadiya Nalinbhai Nanjibhai of GPP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kokilaben Jaysukhbhai Kakadiya of INC by a margin of 1,575 votes which was 1.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GPP had a vote share of 31.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 94. Dhari Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dhari:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dhari:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dhari are: Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai (Kakadiya J V ) (BJP), Satasiya Kantibhai Shambhubhai (AAP), Kirtikumar Kanubhai Borisagar (INC), Parmar Imranbhai Valibhai (IND), Chaturbhai Parshotambhai Rudani (IND), Vala Upendrabhai Valkubhai (IND), Payal Bhavin Patel (JD(S)), Vijaybhai Amrutbhai Chavda (Log Party), Sojitra Hiteshbhai Gobarbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Sureshbhai Dilubhai Parmar (Rashtriya Power Party), Bhupatbhai Chhaganbhai Unava (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Dhari:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.07%, while it was 67.19% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.24% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dhari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dhari constituency:

Assembly constituency No.94. Dhari comprises of the following areas of Amreli district of Gujarat: 1. Dhari Taluka. 2. Bagasara Taluka - entire taluka except village – Kadaya. 3. Khambha Taluka (Part) Villages - Samadhiyala mota, Rugnathpur, Jikiyali, Vankiya, Kotda, Anida, Ingorala, Bhad, Visavadar, Dhari Nani, lasa, Tantaniya, umariya, Nanudi, Dadhiyali, Khambha, Pipalava, Gidardi, Dhavadiya, Bhaniya, Khadadhar, Bhavardi, Sarakadiya - Divana, Sarakadiya, Kodiya, Pati, Raydi.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dhari constituency, which are: Visavadar, Amreli, Savarkundla, Rajula, Una. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dhari:

The geographic coordinates of Dhari is: 21°18’23.4"N 71°04’00.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dhari

List of candididates contesting from Dhari Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kakadiya Jaysukhbhai Vallabhbhai (Kakadiya J.V.)

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 44.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 12.9 lakh

Candidate name: Satasiya Kantibhai Shambhubhai

Party: AAP

Age: 54

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kirtikumar Kanubhai Borisagar

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 81.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Imranbhai Valibhai

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chaturbhai Parshotambhai Rudani

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 60.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vala Upendrabhai Valkubhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 39.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Payal Bhavin Patel

Party: JD(S)

Age: 32

Profession: Naturo Therepy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 95.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 48500

Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vijaybhai Amrutbhai Chavda

Party: Log Party

Age: 40

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sojitra Hiteshbhai Gobarbhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 55

Profession: Farming, Business, Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 29.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 78.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sureshbhai Dilubhai Parmar

Party: Rashtriya Power Party

Age: 31

Profession: Febrication Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51000

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhupatbhai Chhaganbhai Unava

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 48

Profession: Construction Contractors

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

