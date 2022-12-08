Dholka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dholka seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kiritsinh Sardarsang Dabhi (BJP), Jatubha Bhurubha Gol (AAP), Vidhyaben Bhailalbhai Pandav (BSP), Thakor Arvindkumar Ranchhodbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ashvinbhai Kamshubhai Rathod (INC), Patel Yogeshkumar Nabhubhai (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Vajubhai (IND), Rathod Bharatbhai Ravjibhai (IND), Rathod Manubhai Kanjibhai (IND), Rathod Hasmukhbhai Kanubhai (IND), Vaghela Ramanbhai Kaljibhai (IND), Vhora Ikramudinbhai Bachubhai (IND), Vhora Salimbhai Ismailbhai (IND), Jadav Vijaykumar Govindbhai (Log Party), Jogadia Vinodbhai Mavdas (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.57% which is -3.26% compared to the 2017 elections. Constituency No.58 Dholka (ધોળકા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Dholka is part of Kheda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dholka. Demographic profile of Dholka: This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.>>In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,730 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,30,351 were male and 1,23,377 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender./>/>The electorate gender ratio in Dholka in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.>>In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,30,940 eligible electors, of which 1,20,315 were male, 1,10,624 female and 1 electors of the third gender.>>In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,760 eligible electors, of which 1,07,323 were male, 96437 female and 0 voters of the third gender.>>The number of service voters in Dholka in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 86 service voters registered in the constituency.>>;Past winners / MLAs of Dholka:>>>In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama of BJP won in this seat defeating Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai of INC by a margin of 327 which was 0.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.22% in 2017 in this seat.>>In 2012, Chudasama Bhupendrasinh Manubha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chavda Pradyumansinh Pratapbhai of INC by a margin of 18,845 votes which was 13.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.15% in the seat.>>In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 58. Dholka Assembly segment of the 17. Kheda Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan Devusinh of BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat defeating Bimal Shah of INC. >>In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheda Parliament seat.>>;Number of contestants in Dholka:>>;A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.>>;Contesting candidates in Dholka:>>>The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dholka are: Kiritsinh Sardarsang Dabhi (BJP), Jatubha Bhurubha Gol (AAP), Vidhyaben Bhailalbhai Pandav (BSP), Thakor Arvindkumar Ranchhodbhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ashvinbhai Kamshubhai Rathod (INC), Patel Yogeshkumar Nabhubhai (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Vajubhai (IND), Rathod Bharatbhai Ravjibhai (IND), Rathod Manubhai Kanjibhai (IND), Rathod Hasmukhbhai Kanubhai (IND), Vaghela Ramanbhai Kaljibhai (IND), Vhora Ikramudinbhai Bachubhai (IND), Vhora Salimbhai Ismailbhai (IND), Jadav Vijaykumar Govindbhai (Log Party), Jogadia Vinodbhai Mavdas (Praja Vijay Paksh).>>;Voter turnout in Dholka:>>>According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.83%, while it was 70.91% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -3.26% compared to the 2017 turnout.>>;Poll dates:>>>Dholka went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.>>;Extent of Dholka constituency:>>>Assembly constituency No.58. Dholka comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Dholka Taluka. 2. Bavla Taluka (Part) Villages - Kavitha, Rasam, Rupal, Saljada, Juval Rupavati, Zekda, Chiyada, Sakodara, Dhanwada, Bhayla, Kalyangadh, Bhamsara, Gangad, Rohika, Bagodara, Gundanapara, memar, Dhingda.>>A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dholka constituency, which are: Limbdi, Dhandhuka, Khambhat, Sojitra, Matar, Mehmedabad, Daskroi, Sanand. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state. >>;Map location of Dholka:>>>The geographic coordinates of Dholka is: 22°38’42.0"N 72°21’27.0"E. =’https://www.google.com/maps/place/22%C2%B038’42.0%22N+72%C2%B021’27.0%22E/@22.645,72.3553113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d22.645!4d72.3575′ target=’_blank’>Click here to view the location> on Google Maps.>>;Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dholka>>>List of candididates contesting from Dholka Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: ;Kiritsinh Sardarsang Dabhi> >Party: BJP >Age: 63 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Graduate >Total assets: Rs 6.1 crore >Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore >Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore >Total income: Rs 14 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Jatubha Bhurubha Gol> >Party: AAP >Age: 38 > Profession: Land Broker >Number of criminal cases: 1 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 36.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 8.7 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 23.6 lakh >Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Vidhyaben Bhailalbhai Pandav> >Party: BSP >Age: 38 > Profession: House Wife >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 12th Pass >Total assets: Rs 18.3 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Thakor Arvindkumar Ranchhodbhai> >Party: Garvi Gujarat Party >Age: 37 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 24.2 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Ashvinbhai Kamshubhai Rathod> >Party: INC >Age: 45 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 10th Pass >Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore >Liabilities: Rs 20.6 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 31 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Patel Yogeshkumar Nabhubhai> >Party: IND >Age: 39 > Profession: Agriculture >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore >Liabilities: Rs 0 >Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore >Total income: Rs 6.8 lakh >>Candidate name: ;Parmar Vijaykumar Vajubhai> >Party: IND >Age: 28 > Profession: Job >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: Post Graduate >Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh >Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 0 >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Rathod Bharatbhai Ravjibhai> >Party: IND >Age: 48 > Profession: Private Factory >Number of criminal cases: 0 >Education: 8th Pass >Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh >Liabilities: Rs 60000 >Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh >Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh >Total income: Rs 0 >>Candidate name: ;Rathod Manubhai Kanjibhai> >Party: IND >Age: 66 > Profession: Govt. Retd. Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 38.1 lakh Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 33.4 lakh Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Rathod Hasmukhbhai Kanubhai Party: IND Age: 41 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 12th Pass Total assets: Rs 14 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh Candidate name: Vaghela Ramanbhai Kaljibhai Party: IND Age: 47 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 33818 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 33818 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Vhora Ikramudinbhai Bachubhai Party: IND Age: 37 Profession: Driving Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh Liabilities: Rs 21400 Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Vhora Salimbhai Ismailbhai Party: IND Age: 37 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 8.9 lakh Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Jadav Vijaykumar Govindbhai Party: Log Party Age: 47 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 8th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 0 Candidate name: Jogadia Vinodbhai Mavdas Party: Praja Vijay Paksh Age: 64 Profession: Retired Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 26.2 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 15.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh Total income: Rs 0 For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dholka.

