Dilshad Garden ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.219

Ward No.219 Dilshad Garden (द‍िलशाद गार्डन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Seema Puri Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dilshad Garden went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dilshad Garden corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dilshad Garden ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dilshad Garden was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dilshad Garden candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Dilshad Garden ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Praveen Kasana (AAP), B S Panwar (BJP), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Vinod Kumar (INC), Prem Chand Ganganiya (IND), Shahzad (IUML), Vijay Sahdev (NCP).

MLA and MP of Dilshad Garden

Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 63. Seema Puri Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dilshad Garden is a part.

Demographic profile of Dilshad Garden

According to the delimitation report, Dilshad Garden ward has a total population of 79,248 of which 15,189 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.17% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dilshad Garden ward

The following areas are covered under the Dilshad Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dilshad Colony (Dlf) Block-B; Dlf Colony Block-C,; Dda Janta Flats ( Nand Nagri) Flat Pocket-B, C, D; Dilshad Garden Block 51-70 Each Block Having Nos Qtrs, Park T Stall And 10 Other Houses; Dilshad Garden Pocket A; Dilshad Garden Pocket C Block 1-35; Dilshad Garden Pocket C Block 1-35, Dilshad Garden Pocket D, Khera Village; Dilshad Garden Pocket D; Dilshad Garden Pocket Q Flat; Dilshad Garden Pocket R Flat, (Abcd) Including Kali Mandir, T Huts, Dhram Mandir Water Tank, Dda Office Swami Premanand And Yoga Ashram; Gtb Encl. (Gtb Nager) Flat, Pocket-E, F; Mig Flats Pocket A (Nand Nagri); Dda Flats New Seemapuri; “Delhi Admn Leprocy Other, Leprocy Colony Indira Vikas Samiti, Adarsh Kust Samiti, Nirmal Kust Ashram, Harijan Kust Ashram, Shanti Samiti (Leprocy) Colony, T-Huts Only Road No-64 From Shree Ram Mandir To Bhopura Border;" Dilshad Colony, Block-B, D, E, A; Dilshad Gardan Pocket P Block-01-36, Dda Park; Dilshad Garden Pocket O, Block-01-36; Tahirpur Village; Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block G, Sunder Nagri T-Huts Block H.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 219. Dilshad Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Praveen Kasana; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,01,97,459; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: B S Panwar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 42,91,425; Total liabilities: Rs 1,25,000.

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 45,400; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vinod Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 57,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 5,00,000.

Candidate name: Shazad; Party: IUML; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,750; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay Sahdev; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,18,84,386; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

