Dimapur-I Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dimapur-I seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: . In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79% which is -1.94% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.1 Dimapur-I is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Dimapur-I is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Dimapur-I Election Results 2023 Results Party Candidate Name INC Kewekhape Therie BJP H. Tovihoto Ayemi

Graduate and above Criminal cases

Criminal cases Assets more than Rs 1 cr

Assets more than Rs 1 cr Deposit Forfeited

LIVE Dimapur-I election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dimapur-I election result or click here for compact election results of Dimapur-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dimapur-I go here.

Demographic profile of Dimapur-I:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25001 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,820 were male and 12,181 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dimapur-I in 2023 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 22808 eligible electors, of which 11,908 were male, 10,900 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 19875 eligible electors, of which 10,780 were male, 9,095 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dimapur-I in 2018 was 114. In 2013, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dimapur-I:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, H Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP won in this seat defeating Pukhavi Yepthomi of NPF by a margin of 6600 which was 35.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 63.16% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tovihoto Ayemi of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating K L Chishi of INC by a margin of 1838 votes which was 11.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 42.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 1. Dimapur-I Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dimapur-I:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dimapur-I:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Dimapur-I are: .

Voter turnout in Dimapur-I:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.94%, while it was 81.48% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.94% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dimapur-I went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dimapur-I constituency:

Assembly constituency No.1. Dimapur-I comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Ward Nos. i and 2 of Dimapur Town.

A total of Three Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Dimapur-I constituency, which are: Dimapur-II, Dimapur-III, Ghaspani-I. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Dimapur-I:

The geographic coordinates of Dimapur-I is: 25°56’49.9"N 93°45’52.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dimapur-I

List of candidates contesting from Dimapur-I Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kewekhape TherieParty: INCAge: 69Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H. Tovihoto AyemiParty: BJPAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker, BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 33.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 91.7 lakh

