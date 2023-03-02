Dimapur-III Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dimapur-III seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Y. Vikheho Awomi (LJPRV), S. Amento Chishi (INC), Moatoshi Longkumer (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.1% which is 0.93% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.3 Dimapur-III is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Dimapur-III is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Dimapur-III election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dimapur-III election result or click here for compact election results of Dimapur-III and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dimapur-III go here.

Demographic profile of Dimapur-III:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 37719 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,674 were male and 19,045 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dimapur-III in 2023 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 33223 eligible electors, of which 16,742 were male, 16,481 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 27744 eligible electors, of which 14,161 were male, 13,583 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Dimapur-III in 2018 was 256. In 2013, there were 133 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dimapur-III:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Azheto Zhimomi of NPF won in this seat defeating Tokheho of NDPP by a margin of 2138 which was 7.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 48.4% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tokheho of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Azheto of NPF by a margin of 2031 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.22% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 3. Dimapur-III Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Dimapur-III:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dimapur-III:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Dimapur-III are: Y. Vikheho Awomi (LJPRV), S. Amento Chishi (INC), Moatoshi Longkumer (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Dimapur-III:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.17%, while it was 86.75% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.93% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dimapur-III went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dimapur-III constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Dimapur-III comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Purna Bazar, Tolovi, Bamunpukhuri, Kusiabill, Samaguri, Dobagaong, Naharbari, Phaipijarg, Podumpukhuri, Eralibill, Darogajan (Pharagong), Singrijan, Khopanulla, Amaluma, Desagophu, Dhansiripar, Ganeshnagar, Doyapur, Manglumukh and Hazadisha villages of Dimapur circle in Dimapur sub-division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Dimapur-III constituency, which are: Dimapur-I, Dimapur-II, Ghaspani-I, Tenning. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

Map location of Dimapur-III:

The geographic coordinates of Dimapur-III is: 25°44’42.0"N 93°37’52.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dimapur-III

List of candidates contesting from Dimapur-III Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vetetso LasuhParty: INCAge: 72Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: IlliterateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lun TungnungParty: INDAge: 45Gender: MaleProfession: Consultant, Social Worker & EntrepreneurEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1 croreTotal income: Rs 54.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kahuto Chishi SumiParty: INDAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: FarmerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 33.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hekani JakhaluParty: NDPPAge: 48Gender: FemaleProfession: Social ActivistEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.6 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 42 lakhTotal income: Rs 35.4 lakh

Candidate name: Azheto ZhimomiParty: LJPRVAge: 67Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dimapur-III election result or click here for compact election results of Dimapur-III and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dimapur-III go here.

Read all the Latest News here