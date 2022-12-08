Doon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.52 Doon (दून) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Doon is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Doon election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Doon election result or click here for compact election results of Doon and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Doon go here.

Demographic profile of Doon:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 71948 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 37331 were male and 34230 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Doon in 2022 is 917 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 62577 eligible electors, of which 32621 were male, 29955 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 52996 eligible electors, of which 28030 were male, 24966 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Doon in 2017 was 226. In 2012, there were 686 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Doon:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Paramjeet Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Kumar of INC by a margin of 4,319 which was 7.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Darshan Singh of IND by a margin of 3,830 votes which was 8.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.92% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 52. Doon Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Doon:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Doon:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Doon are: Paramjeet Singh Pammi (BJP), Swarn Singh Saini (AAP), Nagender Chand (BSP), Ram Kumar (INC), Des Raj Chauhan (IND), Balwant Singh (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Doon:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.63%, while it was 89.01% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.38% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Doon went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Doon constituency:

Assembly constituency No.52. Doon comprises of the following areas of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh: Krishangarh (Kuthar) Sub-Tehsil; PCs Beli, manpura, lodimajra, Dhela, Bhud, Thana, Sandouli, Bhataulikalan, Baddi, Abharni, Souri, Talli, Bawasni of Doon KC & Baddi Nagar Panchayat of Nalagarh Tehsil; PCs Barotiwala & madhala of Patta KC of Kasauli Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Doon constituency, which are: Nalagarh, Arki, Kasauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Rupnagar and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar districts of Punjab & Panchkula district of Haryana.

Map location of Doon:

The geographic coordinates of Doon is: 30°58’40.8"N 76°51’16.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Doon

List of candididates contesting from Doon Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Paramjeet Singh Pammi

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Transport & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 11.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 9.2 crore

Total income: Rs 25.8 lakh

Candidate name: Swarn Singh Saini

Party: AAP

Age: 55

Profession: Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 11.9 crore

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Nagender Chand

Party: BSP

Age: 34

Profession: Insurance Agent & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 63.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 43.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Ram Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 53

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 73.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 68.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Des Raj Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 16.8 lakh

Candidate name: Balwant Singh

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 53

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Doon election result or click here for compact election results of Doon and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Doon go here.

Read all the Latest News here