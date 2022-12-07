Dwarka-B Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.120

Ward No.120 Dwarka-B (द्वारका-बी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Matiala Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dwarka-B went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dwarka-B corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dwarka-B ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dwarka-B was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dwarka-B candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Dwarka-B ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sudha Sinha (AAP), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP), Sumita Malik (INC), Monika Miglani (IND).

MLA and MP of Dwarka-B

Gulab Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 34. Matiala Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dwarka-B is a part.

Demographic profile of Dwarka-B

According to the delimitation report, Dwarka-B ward has a total population of 62,971 of which 2,683 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.26% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dwarka-B ward

The following areas are covered under the Dwarka-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: A.G.Bross Aptt.(A And B) Block Appu Enclave, Aakas Institute Shopping Complek D.D.A Flat Sector 5; Adarsh Apts. Sec.6 Dwarka, Santosh Appts.; Airlaines Aptt; Akash Ganga, A.P.Society Sec-6, Dwarka; Akshardham Apptt., Sec-19, Dwarkapocket-3; Amba Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Amberhai Ext., Amberhai Village, Amberhai Harizan Basti; Amberhai Ext., Dda Flat Pkt. Ii B-Blk Sec 19 Dwarka; Amberhai Village, Amberhai Harizan Basti; “Anand Lok, Arvind Society Sec. 19 Dwarka, Dda Flat Sec. 19 Dwarka, Mig Flat, Sanskriti Aptt. Jan Vikas Society A -Blk Sec. 19 Dwarka, Gulshan E-Iqbal, Bhagwati Sec. 19 Dwarka, Roop Villa Aptt. Sec. 19 Dwarka;" Anusandhan Apartment, Sec-6 Dwarka; Apna Vila Aptt. 1-54 Sec 10 Dwarka; Ashoka Enclave Sec-11 Dwarka; Balaji Apts. Sec.6 Dwarka; Bandhu Apptt, Plot No 11, Sec -10, Dwarka; Bank Vihar Aptt. Sec.22 Dwarka; Baroda House Apptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Bhadwar Appatt., Sec-6, Dwarka; Bharat Vandana Aptt, Bharti Society Sec 19 Dwarka; Bharat Vandana Aptt, Bharti Society Sec 19 Dwarka, Dda Flat Sec. 19 Dwarka, Mig Flat, Sanskriti Aptt. Jan Vikas Society A -Blk Sec. 19 Dwarka, Delhi State Society Sec 19 Dwarka; Bhawalpur Appatt Plot No-30, Sec-6, Dwarka; Chandan Wari Apptt, Sec -10, Dwarka; Classic Aptt.Sec. 22 Dwarka; Cosmos Aptt. B, C Blk. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Daffodils Apptts. Road No-22, Sec.6 Dwarka; Dda Flat Sec. 19 Dwarka, Mig Flat, Sanskriti Aptt. Jan Vikas Society A -Blk Sec. 19 Dwarka; Dda Flats Green View Point Sec-19, Dwarka, Pocket-Ii; Dda Flats Ii Sec-6, Dwarka; Dda Flats Near Metro Stn. Pocket -3 Sec 11Dwarka; Dda Flats Sec 11 Dwarka Pocket 3,; Delhi Aptt. Sec. 22 Dwarka; Dharam Vihar Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka, Hilansh Aptt.; Divya Aptt. 1-79 Sec 10 Dwarka; Dream Aptt. Sec. 22 Dwarka; “Dwarka, Dda Plots, Shyam Apptt., Pragati Apptt., Raman Apptt, Sec 12 A;" Dwarka Sec-10 Appartments; Elephanto Apptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Elligible Apptt. Sec. 10, Dwarka; Fakuruddin Aptt. Sec.10 Dwarka; Gayitri Aptt. Sec10 Dwarka; Godrej Appatt, Sec-10, Dwarka; Gold Craft Society Plot No 4 Sec. 11, Dwarka Gokul Apptt. Sec 12 Dwarka; Great India A.P. Society, Sec-6, Dwarka, A Block, B Block, Surya A.P. Society, B Block, C Block; Great Loyal Pur Sec. 11 Dwarka; Green Tower; Guru Appatt. Sec-6, Dwarka; Gyan Shakti Apartment Sec-6, Dwarka; Harmony Aptt.; “Heritage Appt. Sec-11 Dwarka, Sadbhawana, Seema Apptt. Near Sec 11 Dwarka Metro Station;" Himalaya Residency Sec. 22 Dwarka; Hmm Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Idc Appt. Sec-11 Dwarka; Ifci Aptt; Iit Engineers Plot No-12, Sec -10, Dwarka; Jagran Aptt. Sec .22 Dwarka,; Janki Aptt. Park Royal Residency, Shubham Aptt. Sec. 22 Dwarka; Janki Aptt. Park Royal Residency, Shubham Aptt. Sec. 22 Dwarka, Manisha Tower Aptt, Manish Globle Aptt Dda Sfs Flatsnear Sansad Appt., Sec-22; Kalka Appatt Plot No-31, Sec-6, Dwarka; Kamakshi Appatt Plot No-28, Sec-6, Dwarka; “Kanchanjanga Aptt. Sec.23 Dwarka, Dabas Apartmentand Sheetal Apartment, Police Station Dda Flat Pkt 1 Sec. 23 Dwarka, Dgs Aptt. Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H Sec.22 Dwarka;" “Kanchanjanga Aptt. Sec.23 Dwarka, Dabas Apartmentand Sheetal Apartment, Police Station Dda Flat Pkt 1 Sec. 23 Dwarka, Dgs Aptt. Block A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H Sec.22 Dwarka, Pochanpur;" Karor Apts. Sec.6 Dwarka; Katyani Apptt. S, F, S, D.D.A Flats Pocket-1 Sec-5, Dwarka; Kaveri Appatt. Sec-6, Dwarka; Keshav Kunj Aptt.Sec.22 Dwarka; Madhur Jeevan Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Mahavir Aptt. Sec. 22 Dwarka; Manbhavan Aptt. Sec 10 Dwarka; Manchahat Apptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Manisha Tower Aptt, Manish Globle Aptt Dda Sfs Flatsnear Sansad Appt., Sec-22; “Mass Aptt., Jd Estate Sec. 10 Dwarka, Mansarowar Aptt.;" Matriya Appart. Sec-10 Dwarka; Mayank Apartment, Sec-6 Dwarka; Milenium Aptt; Nanda Aptt. Sec.10 Dwarka; Navratan Aptt.; New Adarsh Aptt. 1-81 Sec 10 Dwarka; New Ashiana Apptt, Sec-6, Dwarka; New Cosmopolitan Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Nuovo Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Palam Vihar, Sec-6, Dwarka; Panchsheel Apptt, Sec -10, Dwarka; Param Puneet Appatt. Plot No-27, Sec-6, Dwarka; Parbhavi Aptt.Block A, B Sec 10 Dwarka; Parkarti Appatt. Plot No-26, Sec-6, Dwarka; Pochanpur, Pochanpur Ext.; Police Colony Sec. 19 Dwarka; Prerna Apptt. Sec-10, Dwarka; Prific Apptt.Sec.10, Dwarka; Priyag Jyoti Sec.10 Dwarka; Rajani Gandha Aptt. Sec.10 Dwarka; Rama Aptt.Sector 11 Dwarka; Rastpati Bhavan Aptt. Sec 10 Dwarka; Rohit Aptt. C-Blk Dec 10 Dwarka; Rudra Apptt, Apptt, Sec-6, Dwarka; Sabka Ghar Appatt, Sec-6, Dwarka; Sadbhavna Aptt. Udhog Vihar Sec.22 Dwarka; Sahara Apptt, Apptt, Sec-6, Dwarka; Saksham Apptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Sanmati Kunj, Plot No. 19A, Sec-6, Dwarka, A Block; Sapna Ghar Sec 12 Dwarka; Saral Appatt, Plot No-15, Sec-10, Dwarka; Sfs Dda Flat Sec.22 Dwarka; Sfs Flats Sec-6, Dwarka; Shahjahanabad Society Sec. 11, Dwarka; Shakuntlam Apart. Sec-10 Dwarka; Shama Aptt. Sec 10 Dwarka; Shiv Lok Apartment Sec-6, Dwarka; Shiv Shakti Apptt, Sec -10, Dwarka; Shivalik Appatt. Plot No-32 Sec-6, Dwarka; Skylark Apptts. Sec.6 Dwarka; Som. Appatt. Sec-6, Dwarka; Supriya Aptt. Surabhi Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Suruchi Aptt. Sec 10 Dwarka; Surya A.P. Society, R.D Apartment, Subh Laxmi Apptt, , Sec-6, Dwarka; Swami Dayanand; Thri Buza Apptt. Sec 10, Dwarka; True Appatt Plot No-29, Sec-6, Dwarka; U.F Apartment Sec-6; Apts. Sec.6 Dwarka; Vasundhra A.P. Society, Sec-6, Dwarka; Vinayak Aptt. Sec. 10 Dwarka; Vishawa Bharti School, Sanmati Kunj, Sec-6, Dwarka; Vishwas Aptt.; Vrindavan Appatt., Sec-6, Dwarka; Yash Appt. Sec-11 Dwarka.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 120. Dwarka-B ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudha Sinha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,00,53,169; Total liabilities: Rs 1,26,18,622.

Candidate name: Kamaljeet Sehrawat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,98,50,131; Total liabilities: Rs 40,00,000.

Candidate name: Sumita Malik; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,02,50,000; Total liabilities: Rs 13,00,000.

Candidate name: Monika Miglani; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,18,69,789; Total liabilities: Rs 35,11,454.

