East Patel Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.86

Ward No.86 East Patel Nagar (ईस्‍ट पटेल नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

East Patel Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new East Patel Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of East Patel Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. East Patel Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

East Patel Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from East Patel Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shelly Oberoi (AAP), Deepali Kapoor (BJP), Shakuntla Parewa (INC), Sangeeta Mandhan (IND), Renu (IND).

MLA and MP of East Patel Nagar

Raaj Kumar Anand of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 24. Patel Nagar Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which East Patel Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of East Patel Nagar

According to the delimitation report, East Patel Nagar ward has a total population of 44,420 of which 7,685 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 17.3% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of East Patel Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the East Patel Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Baljeet Nagar; “West Patel Nagarblock No.- 29, 28, 31, 32, 33, 30, 35, 36, 37, 38, 34;" “East Patel Nagar Blk.- 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 38, 39, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49,;" “Prashad Nagar Dda Lig Mig Multi Storey Flats Block. No. B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I;" West Patel Nagar Block-1 To 26; Patel Nagar Road; West Patel Nagar Block-X; West Patel Nagar Block-A, W, Z; West Patel Nagar Block-B; West Patel Nagar Block-C.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 86. East Patel Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shelly Oberoi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 23,69,260; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deepali Kapoor; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,33,49,935; Total liabilities: Rs 5,71,652.

Candidate name: Shakuntla Parewa; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 37,97,991; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Renu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,92,464; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sangeeta Mandhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,37,745; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

