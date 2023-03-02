East Shillong Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of East Shillong seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew (IND), Wankitbok Pohshna (BJP), Romeo Phira Rani (PDF), Manuel Badwar (INC), Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP), Avner Medon Pariat (VPP), Ajoy Nongrum (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 64.61% which is -6.49% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.16 East Shillong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. East Shillong is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE East Shillong election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest East Shillong election result or click here for compact election results of East Shillong and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of East Shillong go here.

Demographic profile of East Shillong:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 52.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,417 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,949 were male and 13,468 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in East Shillong in 2023 is 1127 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 24,229 eligible electors, of which 11,379 were male, 12,850 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 21,495 eligible electors, of which 10,124 were male, 11,371 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in East Shillong in 2018 was 60. In 2013, there were 39 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of East Shillong:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh of INC won in this seat defeating Neil Antonio War of BJP by a margin of 6,074 which was 34.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 58.67% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B M Lanong of UDP by a margin of 5,084 votes which was 31.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 62.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 16. East Shillong Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in East Shillong:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in East Shillong:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from East Shillong are: Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew (IND), Wankitbok Pohshna (BJP), Romeo Phira Rani (PDF), Manuel Badwar (INC), Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh (NPP), Avner Medon Pariat (VPP), Ajoy Nongrum (TMC).

Voter turnout in East Shillong:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.61%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 71.1%, while it was 75.81% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -6.49% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

East Shillong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of East Shillong constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. East Shillong comprises of the following areas of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Ward Nos.1 to 7 of Shillong (m) of mylliem C.D. Block.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border East Shillong constituency, which are: Pynthorumkhrah, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Nongthymmai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of East Shillong:

The geographic coordinates of East Shillong is: 25°35’36.6"N 91°54’56.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from East Shillong

List of candidates contesting from East Shillong Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Wanpynhun KharsyntiewParty: INDAge: 42Gender: FemaleProfession: Social ActivistEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 13.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Wankitbok PohshnaParty: BJPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed BusinessEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 42.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Romeo Phira RaniParty: PDFAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manuel BadwarParty: INCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Mazel Ampareen LyngdohParty: NPPAge: 57Gender: FemaleProfession: Ex MLA & Social ServiceEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 2.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 20.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Avner Medon PariatParty: VPPAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajoy NongrumParty: TMCAge: 55Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 8.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

